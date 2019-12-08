CEDAR FALLS -- Survive and advance.
Those were the words of the University of Northern Iowa senior running back Trevor Allen following the Panthers' 13-10 FCS second-round playoff win Saturday over South Dakota State.
"It is what we came to do ... (get to) play some more football," said Allen who rushed 24 times for 90 yards and UNI's lone touchdown.
Behind another suffocating defensive effort where the Panthers allowed just 220 total yards, a season-low for the Jackrabbits, and a stellar game from Allen, who also delivered a crushing block on a key 31-yard run by quarterback Will McElvain to spark the game-winning drive, UNI proved that it was one of the best eight teams in the FCS with the victory.
That was something the FCS playoff committee did not see two weeks ago when it bypassed the Panthers in favor of SDSU and Central Arkansas for the final two playoff seeds. Both those teams won't be playing next weekend in the quarterfinals.
"We don't need no seed," said defensive end Elerson Smith who had two tackles for loss, a sack, two quarterback hurries and a blocked field goal. "We are not worried about the seed. We just know we have a game next weekend."
UNI earned a quarterfinal date with second-seeded James Madison (12-1) on Friday at 6 p.m. in a game that will be televised on ESPN2.
BREAKING DOWN THE DEFENSIVE EFFORT: After giving up 86 yards and 10 points to SDSU on the Jackrabbit's first two drives, the Panthers allowed 134 yards and zero points over the final 51 minutes.
It was the sixth time in the last seven games the UNI defense has allowed 10 or less points and seventh straight game it has allowed less than 350 total yards.
Additionally, SDSU managed to rush for just 53 yards on 23 carries as the Panthers held their opponent to under 100 yards rushing for the eighth time this season.
"When we are playing to our full potential, most offensive lines aren't going to be able to move our defensive line and our defense in general," Smith said.
MCELVAIN AND THE DRIVES: McElvain has had his 'freshman' moments this season and that was true in the second quarter with UNI in four-down territory and a chance to get on the scoreboard.
On a third-and-eight from the SDSU 36, McElvain dropped back to pass and was forced to scramble, first to his right. McElvain then reversed field and was sacked for a 25-yard loss by Ryan Earith forcing UNI to punt.
But when it was crunch time, UNI head coach Mark Farley trusted and stuck with his quarterback.
The 10-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter and tie the game at 10-10 may have been the Panthers' drive of the season. McElvain hit Allen for a first down on a third-down play, and then a nicely designed pass to Aaron Graham for 33 yards set up Allen's 2-yard touchdown run.
Then, the game-winning 12-play, 80-yard drive began with what McElvain does best. After dropping back to pass, McElvain saw SDSU in man coverage and the middle was open with the Jack defensive backs' backs toward McElvain. He broke for it and ran 31 yards to midfield to kick start the drive. After UNI converted a 4th-and-2, McElvain hit Suni Lane on a 31-yard pass to set up Matthew Cook's game-winning 18-yard field goal.
"He has grown up," Farley said. "Go back to the scramble where he lost 30 yards. That is the player in him. You got to educate him, teach him and you have to let him play.
"He came back and made a tremendous play (31-yard run) and that is his game. I tell you what, it was the difference in the game."
DECISION TIME: UNI will make to make a choice on Cedar Falls native and freshman wide receiver Logan Wolf for Friday's game.
Wolf played in his fourth game Saturday where for the first time he did not have a catch. He has five catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Wolf cannot play again if the Panthers hope to redshirt him and allow him to retain four years of eligibility.
