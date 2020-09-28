Farley says next 30 days important for Panthers

“Those conversations and decisions we are still trying to figure out. There are some guys in the BCS that opted out and signed with agents that are trying to get back in now. So, again, I’m not going to count on them, but if they are available then they are a bonus because they are great players.

“I wouldn’t anticipate it, but I like to keep all our doors open and make sure everybody knows all their options before they make that final choice,” Farley finished.

FALL GAMES: Farley said UNI aggressively looked into playing one to three fall games like fellow Missouri Valley Football Conference members North Dakota State and Missouri State have chosen to do.

In the end, the Panthers chose not to for two primary reasons.

“The strategic move they made that I think is very positive for them they have been practicing full gear, full team since August,” Farley said of NDSU and Missouri State. “Strategically I see where they're at. Instead of having a spring game, NDSU is having a real game.