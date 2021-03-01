Farley says DNH's Arends took advantage of opportunity

It was almost like a broken record skipping over and over again.

As much as Mark Farley likes to talk X’s and O’s within the game of football, the veteran head coach said on more than one occasion in the weeks and months leading up to the 2021 Missouri Valley Football Conference spring season that adaptation was going to be the key to success.

Farley frequently talked about how he and his staff were preparing every player on their roster to be ready to play at a moment notice.

That scenario played out last week as one offensive linemen after another was ruled out.

The Panthers had just two linemen who started against South Dakota State in their season opener available to play against Youngstown State and neither of them started in the position they started in the week before.

Bu tall that preparation paid off for UNI in a 21-0 victory over Youngstown State by a makeshift group that helped the Panthers rush for 191 yards on 43 carries and allowed no sacks.

“I thought we really played a very good football game as far as the things we were up against and things we went thought last week,” Farley said. “To see the player execute the plan with good technique and fundamentals. They executed for four quarters.