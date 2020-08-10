Farley: Players hurting, but will be leaders on campus when school starts

“We were in really great position coming out of the summer access we had with our team,” Farley said. “As of Thursday morning we felt we were in a tremendous spot with a tremendous team. Then we had to change Friday practice to a Friday meeting, and that meeting put us to this point today where we are re-setting the chains, if you will, to move forward.

“That is what we need to do, and that is what we are going to do,”

Farley said the writing was on the wall when the Big Sky Conference announced Thursday it was canceling its fall season and moving to the spring. That moved the participation level of FCS football programs below the 50% threshold for the NCAA to host a championship playoff.

That forced the Valley’s hand.

Except for voluntary lifts in the weight room, Farley has canceled all practices until Farley gets further direction from the university and the NCAA.

The MVFC hopes to have an eight-game regular season with the chance of a FCS playoff field to follow, but Farley said it isn’t yet worth speaking about how a spring season would work.