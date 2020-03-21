Farley, Panthers will get creative to get better

While Farley said he has heard of some programs talking about delaying spring practice, he does not anticipate UNI conducting one.

“To be honest, no,” Farley said of a scenario of UNI still holding spring practice.

Farley and his staff have been working from home recruiting and preparing their student-athletes to finish the 2019-20 school year through online courses.

“That is our first real challenge we have, is helping them find a way to be productive and excel with the online courses,” Farley said. “Not just taking them, but to excel and do a great job with them.”

A second challenge from a football standpoint is providing guidance on how his athletes may continue to build on what Farley said was a tremendous winter off-season in the weight room.

“We've got to find a way to be creative for them to do things individually from home,” Farley said. “How do we do the weight room? How are we going to do things they need to do to train because we can’t be in contact with each other. We can’t be on campus as a group.