Farley happy with how the Panthers found a way to win

WESTON UPDATE: All-American receiver Isaiah Weston did not play in Saturday’s win over Illinois State.

Farley did not specify what is ailing Weston and labeled him as doubtful for Saturday’s game.

“I would probably put him as … he is hard to determine because we thought he was going to play last week and he didn’t play,” Farley said. “The previous week I didn’t think he was going to play and he played. So I would say sitting here right now he is doubtful. But don’t hold me to that.

“His injury is such that there are a lot of uncertainties to it and trying to figure out right now what is actually causing the problem that he has had.”

MORE INJURY: Farley said nobody was hurt in the win over the Redbirds and everybody who played in the game should be able to play against Southern Illinois.

UNI could get back center Erik Sorensen this week to help bolster the Panther offensive line.

“He is on the verge of coming back this week or next,” Farley said. “Whether he comes back will be determined on how he practices this week and how he starts to show up.”