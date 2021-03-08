Farley happy with how the Panthers found a way to win

CEDAR FALLS — Without a doubt there is plenty of error the fourth-ranked Northern Iowa football team needs to clean up in the coming days.
At the same time, Panther head coach Mark Farley liked what he saw from his team in a 20-10 win over Illinois State last weekend. Farley says his team will need more of that Saturday when it travels to 10th-ranked Southern Illinois.
“I liked how we finished the game. We started well and finished well. That was the key to the whole thing,” Farley said of the win over the Redbirds.
UNI scored on its opening two possessions to take a 10-0 lead. After Illinois State fought back into the game and tied it, Farley felt the Panther special team units did a great job of flipping the field back in favor of UNI as the game progressed.
Then two events helped the Panthers finish off Illinois State. The first was the defense and Jared Brinkman coming up with a fumble recovery deep in Redbird territory late in the fourth quarter. The offense followed by punching the ball into the end zone on a Tyler Hoosman 13-yard run.
“The key for us to win that football game was to find ways to get it done whether it was through special teams, offense or defense,” Farley said. “We were fortunate to get the win because of how we played as a football team.”
WESTON UPDATE: All-American receiver Isaiah Weston did not play in Saturday’s win over Illinois State.
Farley did not specify what is ailing Weston and labeled him as doubtful for Saturday’s game.
“I would probably put him as … he is hard to determine because we thought he was going to play last week and he didn’t play,” Farley said. “The previous week I didn’t think he was going to play and he played. So I would say sitting here right now he is doubtful. But don’t hold me to that.
“His injury is such that there are a lot of uncertainties to it and trying to figure out right now what is actually causing the problem that he has had.”
MORE INJURY: Farley said nobody was hurt in the win over the Redbirds and everybody who played in the game should be able to play against Southern Illinois.
UNI could get back center Erik Sorensen this week to help bolster the Panther offensive line.
“He is on the verge of coming back this week or next,” Farley said. “Whether he comes back will be determined on how he practices this week and how he starts to show up.”
Farley also said back-up quarterback Nate Martens and back-up linebackers Jake McLaughlin and Cam Baker also should return to the practice field this week.
NO DOME: The high school Dickinson Relays Monday and Tuesday and preparation for a Sports Show trade event next weekend in the UNI-Dome means the Panthers will be practicing at alternate sites once again this week.
Farley has no problem with it because the game Saturday with the Salukis is an outside game.
“We are going to scramble around,” Farley said of UNI’s practice facilities this week. “We play outside this week anyway so we’d would’ve practiced outside this week no matter what.”
HONORS: Senior linebacker Spencer Cuvelier notched 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and a strip-sack to help lead the UNI defense in a stifling defensive performance Illinois State where the Panthers allowed only 186 yards. For his efforts, Cuvelier was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week.