Farley adds coaching veteran Shawn Watson to staff
NORTHERN IOWA FOOTBALL

UNI's head football coach Mark Farley speaks at a press conference during media day at the UNI Dome last August. 

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

CEDAR FALLS – University of Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley has tabbed coaching veteran Shawn Watson as a new offensive assistant for the Panthers.

Watson brings a wealth of experience to UNI’s program.

He comes to the Panthers from Georgia where he was the Bulldogs offensive quality control coach during the 2019 season.

Prior to his season at Georgia, Watson, a native of Carbondale, Ill., had been an offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh (2017-18), Texas (2014-15), Louisville (2012-13), Nebraska (2007-10) and Colorado (2000-05).

While at Louisville, Watson was instrumental in the development of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was the 32nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Watson has also been quarterbacks coach at Miami of Ohio, Northwestern, and Indiana. When he joined Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia, he took over the position former Northern Iowa quarterback Jay Johnson held.

“He has so much experience,” Farley said. “We have been friends for a long time. He’s been all over. He adds a ton of experience to our staff.”

Watson played collegiately at Southern Illinois and began his coaching career as a grad assistant with the Salukis in 1982. He left and coached at Illinois and Miami of Ohio before serving as SIU’s head coach from 1994 to 1996 where he compiled a 11-22 mark.

Watson’s hiring comes on the heels of a pair of departure’s from Farley’s staff from the 2019 season.

Since January, Farley had lost quarterbacks’ coach Justin Roper and wide receivers coach Isaac Fruechte. Roper left to become offensive coordinator at Holy Cross and Fruechte took an offensive coordinator job at Division II Northern State.

Farley still has one vacancy on his staff.

“I will hire one more coach, a receiver coach … yet to come, yet to  be mentioned,” Farley said. “

