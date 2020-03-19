Farley adds coaching veteran Shawn Watson to staff

CEDAR FALLS – University of Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley has tabbed coaching veteran Shawn Watson as a new offensive assistant for the Panthers.

Watson brings a wealth of experience to UNI’s program.

He comes to the Panthers from Georgia where he was the Bulldogs offensive quality control coach during the 2019 season.

Prior to his season at Georgia, Watson, a native of Carbondale, Ill., had been an offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh (2017-18), Texas (2014-15), Louisville (2012-13), Nebraska (2007-10) and Colorado (2000-05).

While at Louisville, Watson was instrumental in the development of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was the 32nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Watson has also been quarterbacks coach at Miami of Ohio, Northwestern, and Indiana. When he joined Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia, he took over the position former Northern Iowa quarterback Jay Johnson held.

“He has so much experience,” Farley said. “We have been friends for a long time. He’s been all over. He adds a ton of experience to our staff.”