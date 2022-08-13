Family Business: Brothers Deion, Vance McShane ready for senior season at UNI

CEDAR FALLS — The destination changed, but Vance and Deion McShane realized their dream on the gridiron in Cedar Falls.

“It is something we always dreamed of our whole life,” Vance said. “Even with our brother Steve, we planned to try to Western (Illinois)…but it did not work out like that. We are happy that we are here together.”

While their oldest brother Steve ended up playing baseball and football for the Leathernecks, Vance and Deion ended up at Northern Iowa, but via different routes.

Vance, the middle brother, originally attended Saint Xavier University, an NAIA program in Chicago. After redshirting for the 2017 season, Vance broke out as the starting running back for the Cougars in the 2018 season. While with the Cougars, he amassed 2,516 rushing yards and led the team in rushing yards all three seasons.

At the same time his older brother started finding success, Deion started making a name for himself as a talented wide receiver for the Panthers. As a freshman in 2018, Deion nabbed 36 catches for 482 yards and two touchdowns to earn All-MVFC All-Newcomer Team honors. After an injury cut his season short in 2019, Deion carved out a consistent role in the offensive game plan at UNI.

With both brothers experience success, Vance decided to team up with Deion in Cedar Falls and achieve their original goal of playing together at the Division I level.

“I have been trying to come here for three years,” Vance said. “I want to play with my little brother.”

According to Deion, he campaigned to get Vance into the purple and gold for his entire career in Cedar Falls.

“We were talking about that for a long time--it was like two years,” Deion said. “When that rule came out during COVID that they could transfer, we took him as soon as we could.”

Vance made the move to UNI in time for the fall 2021 season with two seasons of eligibility as a redshirt junior.

With both McShane’s on the field for the first time since both suited up for the Freeport (IL) High School Pretzels in 2015, the duo combined for 848 yards and seven touchdowns for the Panthers.

Ahead of the 2022 season, the senior season for both brothers, Panthers head coach Mark Farley mentioned Vance and Deion when discussing their plans on offense.

“They bring speed, athleticism, great work ethic on the practice field--very talented,” Farley said. “They have something about them. If you got out to the practice field, you want other guys to see the way they run. If you turn on the film, Deion runs 100 mph whether it is the first play of practice or the last play…Vance is the same way. Vance…is excited because he made the move here to play here. This is his year.”

Both their position coaches paint a similar--if not more in-depth--picture of the duo.

UNI wide receivers coach Joe Ganz described Deion as a player with all the physical attributes a wide out needs and someone who plays unselfishly.

“His physical abilities are great,” Ganz said. “What I love about Deion is how unselfish he is. He is a great teammate. He plays hard…He goes in there cracking linebackers, safeties--doing everything I ask him to do--as an unselfish. My big thing is compete without the football as a wide receiver and he takes that to heart.”

Clocking in at 5-foot-9, 171 pounds, Deion’s strength and hard-to-tackle nature also come to mind according to Ganz.

“I remember watching play in crossover games,” Ganz said. “He is really good after the catch…His ability to make the first guy miss…That is the unique ability about him.”

According to UNI running backs coach Atif Austin, Vance brings the same high level work ethic as Deion.

“From day one, he has put in the work,” Austin said. “The funny thing about Vance is he comes to work every single day. He is in our meeting rooms, he is taking notes every single day. When he comes on the football field, he is the first one out here and one of the last to leave. I love working with him.”

In terms of his physical traits, Austin described Vance’s unreal movement skills as being in the ‘Barry Sanders category.’

“Vance is probably the shiftiest back that we have,” Austin said. “Vance has that quickness, that great balance, really good speed and really good hands…I love watching him play.”

As UNI transitions to a different style of offense under Bodie Reeder, the McShane’s know how important they can be and how big of a role they can have in the Panthers’ offense.

“Playing with your brother, you get bigger opportunities,” Deion said. “This year is big for us. We have been working hard…We sacrificed a lot when we were younger…whenever you get a chance In life--you get that opportunity--you have to go take it. When it is up for grabs, go get yours.”