Experience key to success against Air Force

CEDAR FALLS — Five days away from their season-opening tilt against the Air Force Academy, Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley knows the challenge ahead for the Panthers.

“There is a system to it,” Farley said. “They have an answer to every problem you put in front of them. They are going to have an answer. They are quick enough and knowledgeable enough of what they are doing that they can quickly counter what you are doing. … We need to play ball. We need to play fast and, at the same time, you have to be solid.”

In comparison to the majority of college football, the Falcons run a unique style of offense — the flexbone — which specializes in the triple option.

According to Farley, it’s the program’s experience with the flexbone system that makes it such a potent and dangerous unit to face.

Retired head coach Fisher DeBerry initially introduced the triple option attack as an offensive adviser in 1981 before taking over as the head coach of the program in 1985.

“Coach Fisher has been there longer than I have been here,” Farley said. “This offense has been there the entire time.”

Highlighting the Panthers’ experience on defense, Farley pointed out that Air Force will not be the only beneficiaries of experience.

“Cuvy (Spencer Cuvelier) will be able to adjust and adapt very quickly,” Farley said. “Even the … defensive line, in that first tier, will be able to adjust. (Bryce) Flater will be able to adjust, (Benny) Sapp will. We can make adjustments too. … It is not like it is a new game for these guys. They just have not played this offense.”

Additionally, Farley emphasized his personal experience in going up against triple option style offenses and the general experience of UNI’s coaching staff.

“That experience goes both ways,” Farley said. “We will be able to adjust very quickly on the sidelines … that we should be able to do some things on the field as the game unfolds.”

As the defense prepares for a unique challenge, the Panthers offense continues a transition into a new offense under co-offensive coordinators Bodie Reeder and Ryan Clanton.

On Monday, Farley provided an update and said he “feels good about the offense” and its progress since fall training camp.

“It will be interesting what the offense does,” Farley said. “I think Theo is confident. I think our offense is confident. We have the experience that we need. Now, it comes down to, do we have the rhythm that we need with bringing everything together?”

Farley continued that the newness of the offense remains the one of the unknowns heading into the season opener.

“That would be the one you would throw out there because there is some newness there that is inexperience,” Farley said. “But, the inexperience is probably a little bit easier to solve because you have your coaches adapting more so than your players. I feel confident that way, but you will not know until you play.”

Farley also addressed the status of wide receiver Logan Wolf and tackle Nick Ellis and said they will be key to the offense in 2022.

“Both [Logan Wolf] and Ellis are critical to our team,” Farley said. “There are a lot of things we need to be aware of for those two. … Those two are definitely guys you target and watch.”

According to Farley, Ellis, an Aplington-Parkersburg product, has been penciled in as a starter on the offensive line as long as he remains on a positive trajectory in a return from season-ending labrum surgery.

“Each week we give him a little bit more workload,” Farley said. “I think we have to be conscious, early in the season, how much workload he can have.”

Of Wolf, Farley said the junior wide receiver has the potential to impact the offense if he can remain on the field.

“Logan has been here multiple years,” Farley said. “He could be just as effective a receiver for us. We have ramped his workload up as well. He needs time throughout the season to continue that ramping up and not just be thrown in the fire.”

Beyond Ellis and Wolf, Farley said UNI plans to have all projected starters and impact contributors available come Saturday.

“We should be alright with everybody going out there,” Farley said. “I foresee everybody — the starters — hitting the field.”