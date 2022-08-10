Ellis healthy, ready to finish what he started

CEDAR FALLS – The when and where comes quickly to Nick Ellis.

Wednesday, Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley named Ellis one of the Panthers’ six captains for the upcoming 2022 season.

It is a huge honor for the sixth-year offensive linemen from Parkersburg.

It is also a huge deal for Ellis because injuries have kept the 6-foot-4, 333-pound guard off the field each of UNI’s past two seasons.

“James Madison. 2019 (FCS playoff quarterfinal). I played only six snaps in that game before I went out,” Ellis answers of when the last time he played significant snaps for the Panthers.

Since last playing, Ellis has twice had labrum surgery on his right hip, the second last August. Unable to be with his teammates during preseason camp and unable to travel with the team during the season because he was in a hip brace, Ellis decided to take a brief step away from the program as he mentally dealt with what was his second significant injury in as many years.

But friendships and wanting to finish what he started in 2016 has former Aplington-Parkersburg multi-sport star back in pads.

“The hip surgeries really took a toll on me mentally and physically,” Ellis said. “The second surgery was really harsh. They took a lot of bone out, took a lot of scar tissue out. It was all meshed inside there.

“But, honestly, it was the guys who kept in touch with me,” Ellis adds of what brought him back for one last season. “They were the ones that were really pushing me to come back.”

Farley is excited to have Ellis in his offensive line mix, a group that returns five players – Erik Sorensen, Jared Penning, Justin Peine, Matthew Vanderslice and Tristan Roper --with starting experience, but a group that also lost NFL first-round draft pick Trevor Penning, its leader.

“I don’t know,” said Farley of what kind of impact he hopes Ellis can have to that group. “It was 2019 (when he last played). He always just gets out there and just gets healthy, he’s an impact player, and then it is an ankle, a shoulder or a hip. He has always gets nicked up right when he really gets good, too.

“I just hope he can have the best season of his life because he really hasn’t had it yet. If he can do that he will bring a tremendous amount to our team. Man, I want to get him on the field so he is out there for 12 football games.”

After redshirting in 2016, Ellis made a single start in 2017 before starting the first four games of the 2018 season. He played in 12 games in 2019 at guard, earning honorable mention all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors and then the injury bug hit him.

Ellis missed the COVID 2021 spring season and all of last season. An honor student who has already graduated with a business degree, Ellis says he feels healthy.

“It is a brand new hip,” Ellis exclaimed. “It is holding up well. We are going to give it a go. I’m expecting to go out there, win 11 games and go deep in the playoffs.

"When I first came here the goal was to finish at a high level, and I just didn’t want to quit. I’ve never been a quitter. Just coming back and finishing what I started has motivated me."