Defensive line depth is stretched for Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS – When it comes to his defensive line, Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley feels like he is putting together a different puzzle with each new week.

The 20th-ranked Panthers’ depth has been stretched in recent games.

For the first five games, UNI (3-3 overall, 1-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) was without defensive tackle Kristian Boyd, who is one-third of formidable rotation at that position with Jared Brinkman and Tim Butcher.

The Panthers lost standout senior defensive end Brawntae Wells for the season with a shoulder injury suffered against North Dakota State.

The depth has been stretched so much that the Panthers used strong safety Korby Sander as a rush end at times Saturday in UNI’s 34-21 loss at home to South Dakota.

Farley said Monday that it will be a new puzzle again this weekend.

“Next man in,” Farley stated.

On the positive front, Boyd played some snaps against USD and is expected to play a larger role this week when UNI travels to No. 6 South Dakota State (5-1, 2-1).

“Last weekend was kind of a trial period and how well could he hold up,” Farley said of Boyd. “He is checking out okay right now so I anticipate getting him back fulltime Saturday.”

The defensive staff will try some unique and novel looks for the Jackrabbits, including possibly playing all-American defensive tackle Jared Brinkman at end.

“He has already been out there,” Farley said. “It is a puzzle. You want to play them (players) to their strength where they are dominant. There is no question where Jared is dominant.

“You start moving pieces around and are you really helping your football team by moving him from a position he is dominant to a position he could be good at?”

Farley said UNI will probably continue to show looks with Sander and fellow safety Jevon Brekke playing a hybrid safety/rush end and change defensive coverages in the back field.

He also added young players like Jack Kriebs of Ankeny and Sean Wendel of Clear Lake may get more snaps.

“The next man in has to play at a high level because we are going to be playing a lot of high-level football teams coming up,” Farley said.

Finding the right combination will be critical for the Panthers against a SDSU team that has scored 41 or more points in all six of its games.

Led by power running back Pierre Strong (94 carries, 770 yards and nine TDs) and quarterback Chris Oladokun, grad transfer from Samford, the Jacks are rolling.

FURTHER INJURY UPDATES: Offensive linemen Matthew Vanderslice is likely done for the season with a lower-body injury.

Farley said Vanderslice might be able to return late in the season.

Two other offensive linemen – Justin Peine and Hayden Amos – are day-to-day and could return to action Saturday.

The big question mark was with Isaiah Weston. After hauling in touchdowns receptions in four straight games, Weston took a hard upper-body hit in the first half against South Dakota and did not return.

“I haven’t heard back (Weston’s availability) entirely this week,” Farley said. “He took a nasty hit. It is not a leg injury which is helpful, but at the same time it is an injury so we will see if he can comeback for this football game.”

Weston leads UNI with 453 receiving yards on just 18 catches.

