Cook exemplifies a UNI Panther football player

CEDAR FALLS – The more Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley thinks about Matthew Cook the person the more he marvels.

In his 20 plus seasons as a head coach Farley has had many great leaders, but none of them have been a kicker.

That has changed in Farley’s opinion this past summer and on into preseason practice.

“Tremendous kicker, tremendous person and a tremendous leader,” Farley says of Cook, a Cedar Falls native. “What he did this summer and what he did in the weight room not just with the kickers, but as a leader … not very often will I say a kicker has taken that kind of role, but Matthew Cook has done that and has done a great job.

“He exemplifies a UNI football player in my opinion. I would throw him in the same context of a person as Spencer Brown, Trevor Penning and Spencer Cuvelier. All different position (players) but that personality of what a UNI football player is.”

Farley noted that since Cook arrived on campus in 2019 he has went from a walk-on kicker to a scholarship player to an all-American.

“That is because of how hard he works and the time he puts in,” Farley adds.

Cook enters the 2022 season as a COVID-junior and the returning first-team all-Missouri Valley Conference is poised for not only a big season.

Coming off a year where he connected on 19 of 22 attempts and went a perfect 33-of-33 in point-after-touchdown attempts, Cook has pushed all in to get better.

“It starts with the weight room and with Jed (Smith),” Cook said. “He’s a big impact on my life and I’ve been kind of buying in with him.”

When you go that hard in the weight room, Cook, who in 2019 weighed 175 and is now a solid 199, said it was important that he retained flexibility and again he went with a Jed Smith recommendation.

“I’ve been doing a lot of yoga and stuff like that,” Cook said. “A lot of hip opening, hamstrings, quads and stuff like that. Nothing like ‘Hot Yoga’, but just a lot of work on flexibility.”

After his big year, which included a career-long 55-yard kick against South Dakota State, Cook is on the precipice of becoming the all-time best in UNI history.

Cook is 53 of 66 for his career, and needs just 11 makes this fall to match Billy Hallgren (64 of 95 from 2007-10) for most field goal makes in school history.

Cook will face a challenge this year as he is working with a new long snapper (Drew Clauson) and a new holder, former Cedar Falls teammate Cael Loecher.

“Yeah, working with a new snapper and holder and just trying to get some chemistry with them, and then I got to work with the young guys, too,” Cook said. I’ve got four younger guys underneath me that I have to show how to play in a game, how to prepare, show some of my technique. They have a lot of potential.”

The rookie kickers under him are Casey McGhee. Calvin Jaworski, Eric Lensing and freshman punter Noah Pettinger.

Cook feels fairly comfortable with Loecher, who replaces his holder of the last two seasons, Nate Murphy.

“It is awesome,” Cook said. “I’ve known him since I was a young guy. It is good to be with another CF alum. That chemistry is already there.

“I have been working with his holding. He has had his struggles, but he has improved a lot and that is all I can ask for. He works hard,” continued Cook. “He was the No. 2 last fall, and Murphy was probably the best teacher, holder I know. He has met up with us a few times”

Cook says that he and Loecher work on a variety of things during practice sessions from getting the ball on the right spot, the tilt and even different weather conditions where Cook will squirt the ball with a water bottle to simulate wet conditions.

“IF you take a week off you fall two steps behind,” he said. “We will keep working at it and there are no days off.”

Loecher also is running currently as UNI’s starting punter.

“Working hard to get consistency there, but he can bang it,” Farley said.