Confidence high in Year 2 for UNI starting QB Theo Day

CEDAR FALLS — Theo Day did not know what was in store for him when the quarterback arrived in Cedar Falls as a late transfer from Michigan State, last fall.

Without an FCS program in his home state, the Canton, Michigan product did not grow up watching the league.

“They have Youngstown State [in Ohio] and there are a bunch of schools in Illinois that play in the FCS, but there is no team in Michigan,” Day said. “So, I knew about the FCS and I knew it was pretty good, but I had no idea how good the Missouri Valley Conference was.”

However, after earning the starting job with a come-from-behind win over Sacramento State in week 2 last season, Day received a first-class education in the strength of the subdivision’s preeminent conference.

“I would not necessarily say there was one particular moment,” Day said. “It was just playing good teams every single week and every single week was a battle. We beat South Dakota State, beat Southern Illinois and then we went to Illinois State and lost. That is just kind of how the league is. Illinois State did not have the best record. They were not ranked the highest, but they ended up beating us that day. That tells you how tough the league is.”

Despite his lack of exposure to the FCS and MVFC, Day impressed new Northern Iowa co-offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder.

Reeder, who wanted to formulate an opinion of Day based on his film, said talent popped of the screen.

“When you watch him on tape, he is a guy that has talent and has what you want in regards to the physical abilities,” Reeder said. “I questioned his accuracy, but once we got his feet honed in with his base, he threw the ball more accurately.”

Reeder continued that he also saw an untapped aspect of Day’s game.

“For a bigger quarterback, he is faster than what people probably give him credit for,” Reeder said. “He is an athletic guy and I think he gives us some ability to move the ball with his feet…I was impressed before I met him and he has only gotten better.”

Once he got to meet Day face-to-face, Reeder said he did not meet the traditional jock stereotypes.

“He is naturally a quiet guy,” Reeder said. “Cultured guy—he has a lot of interests that…maybe your typical jock football player would not. He is a pretty level headed kid and he is humble—a great young man.”

Day described his quiet demeanor as his downfall at times in his past, but noted that once he gets on the field he is at his most comfortable as a leader.

Reeder said he saw that comfortable leadership as the rest of the offense rallied around Day during fall camp even though he was not selected as a team captain.

“I do not care about the captain’s title,” Reeder said. “The quarterback is a leader. The common denominator between the team that wins the Pop Warner Championship and the Super Bowl is an elite quarterback. I do not care if you are voted captain or not, you are a leader. That is just the chair you sit in.”

As his teammates rallied around him and with points the point of emphasis of Reeder’s new offense, Day earned the nod to return as the starting quarterback for UNI over 2021 backup Matt Morrissey.

“He scored the most points in fall camp,” Reeder said. “We will see how that translates into the fall season. Right now, he gives us our best opportunity to stay on the field, convert on third down, stay ahead of the chains on first, second down and punch it in when we get in the red zone.”

As he prepares for his first full season as the Panthers starting quarterback, Day said his experiences last season and a full offseason with Reeder combined to make his confidence ‘higher than what it was last year and at an all-time high for [his] football career.’

“It has been a long journey…and it was only a year ago at this point,” Day said. “I transferred late in May of last spring. I did not have many places to go and UNI gave me an opportunity and I jumped at it. The rest is kind of history...I am very grateful and very happy that I did decide to come here.”