Column: Farley perplexed about inconsistent defensive play

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Mark Farley is in an unusual position with his Northern Iowa football team.

And, we’re not talking about the Panthers’ 0-2 start with Top Ten FCS opponent Sacramento State coming to the UNI-Dome Saturday.

Farley knows how to lead the Panthers out of a slow start and into the playoffs, so the 0-2 start is the least of his concerns.

After finding the right combination of personnel, scheme and play-calling there is plenty of evidence Farley and UNI have found the offense they’ve wanted for a long time.

Theo Day and his cadre of receivers and running backs have shown through two games it is going to be a unit that is capable of big plays and consistently moving the ball up and down the field.

But for the first time in his tenure as head coach, Farley doesn’t have a great handle on his defense.

A unique offense shredded the Panthers at Air Force in the season opener, and Saturday in a 29-27 loss to North Dakota to open the Missouri Valley Football Conference season Farley needed a big defense stop to give the Panthers a chance to rally for victory.

It is a scenario that has played out successfully many times for UNI under Farley, a master defensive strategist.

So after UNI had pulled to within 29-27 on Day’s 72-yard bomb to Deion McShane with 6 minutes and 51 seconds left against the Fighting Hawks, the Panthers needed a defensive stop. It didn’t happen.

And UND did it going right at the heart of UNI’s defense. The Fighting Hawks bled every second off the clock holding onto the ball, rattling off four consecutive first downs and running the ball up the middle on seven of the 10 plays before two kneel downs to end the game.

The final dagger came when UND quarterback Tommy Schuster scrambled out of pressure, like he did all day long avoiding sack after sack, and lofted a 24-yard pass downfield to his tight end Adam Zavalney on a third and short play at the UNI 40 that essentially ended the game.

Farley said he was surprised how well UND ran the ball up the middle, commended Schuster on his playmaking abilities and said it feels and looks like at times that his defenders, seeking to make a play, break off from their responsibilities instead of staying true to their assignment.

“We had too many errors and their quarterback extended plays,” Farley said. “I just see a lot of guys coming out of context of where their supposed to be, trying to make a play. They need to be sound with their assignment. They have to figure that out together.

“We had him hemmed up (on huge play in fourth quarter that sealed the win), we get the sack and it is a different situation for us.”

Senior linebacker and Captain Spencer Cuvelier echoed Farley’s feelings.

“The offense played well and I’m just disappointed we couldn’t hold them in the end,” Cuvelier said. “We’re not making enough plays consistently and I don’t know if that is guys trying to make too many plays…every guy on the defense has a goal to do his job…but we’re just lacking right now.”

So, right now, Farley appears perplexed. Odds are he is going to get the defense figured out sooner, rather than later.

“Our offense right now, you can see the offense is much improved and very confident,” Farley said. “That is where defense, it is not quite where it was at last year. So we got to continue to build it up.

“There were a lot of good things that happened today. Pleased with the offense, on defense…which just need to be more consistent on defense.”

Hoosman has big game: Former Panther Tyler Hoosman rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown for the Fighting Hawks and his 46-yard run in the fourth quarter set up another UND touchdown.

After playing four seasons at UNI, Hoosman transferred to UND looking for more playing time. Last season, the Plainfield, Ill. Native who has ties to Waterloo rushed for just 68 yards in the Purple and Gold.

Hoosman said after the game he has nothing but love for UNI.

Farley was also complimentary of Hoosman.

“He’s a great person who plays hard, and that’s what he did,” Farley said. “He walked on at our place. We scholarship-ed him. He just works hard. That’s what you can say about Tyler. He’s a great person who works hard.”

Pivotal moments: Farley eluded to two huge plays that had a major impact on the game.

The first came early in the third quarter and UNI was holding onto a 13-7 lead. The Panthers forced Schuster out of the pocket and he was scrambling right when his throw appeared to be intercepted by linebacker Bryce Flater.

“There was a pass interference call where we have the intercept and the (referee) called if from the other side of the field,” Farley said. “That was a big part of the game, swung the drive. That guy threw the flag from 50 yards deep from the far corner, so he has better eyes than I have.”

Had the interception stood, UNI would’ve had the ball inside the UND 40 or had it been ruled an incompletion the Fighting Hawks would’ve had to punt. Instead with new life, UND drove down the field and got a touchdown pass to retake the lead.

The other big ‘error’ Farley mentioned came early in the fourth when UNI was deep in UND territory. On a third and nine from the Hawk 19, UND linebacker blitzed off the left edge and sacked Day for a 11-yard loss. Matthew Cook then missed a 47-yard field goal just wide left.

“There were a couple of errors that just were the difference in the game,” Farley finished.