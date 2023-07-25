The news of Texas and Oklahoma’s departure from the Big XII for the SEC rocked the college football world in the summer of 2021.

Two staples—and perennial contenders—of a Power Five conference do not jump ship for greener pastures often. Missouri, Colorado, Texas A&M and Nebraska left the conference previously during the last wave of conference realignment. However, losing the Longhorns and Sooners felt like a potentially fatal blow to the 10-member league.

Two years later, as Texas and Oklahoma prepare for their final season in the conference before their big move, the Missouri Valley Football Conference and FCS fans got a taste of landscape altering realignment buzz.

Former University of Montana Athletic Director Jim O’Day joined Nuanez Now, a radio show out of 102.9 ESPN in Missoula, last week and offered some interesting news on the MVFC.

“North Dakota State and South Dakota State—their presidents—are actively trying to get in the Mountain West,” O’Day said. “They have been looking at it seriously.”

O’Day noted that the Bison and Jackrabbits may not fit in the Mountain West given their distance from the current footprint of the conference.

According to reports from Inforum’s Mike McFeely, the presidents of NDSU and SDSU denied seeking spots in the MWC.

However, should the Bison and Jacks elect to make the move to FBS, who could the MVFC target to replace them? Who will make for the MVFC equivalent of Cincinnati, BYU, Central Florida and Houston to the Big XII?

TOP TARGETS

University of St. Thomas | Pioneer Football League | Enrollment: 6,030When considering potential targets for who may replace the outgoing parties, the Tommies come up almost immediately.

A geographic fit for the conference, St. Thomas won the Pioneer Football League in its second season at the Division I level, going 10-1 in the process. The Tommies finished No. 20 in the FCS Coaches poll, but missed out on receiving an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs due to their recent transition to Division I.

Heavy investments in the men’s and women’s hockey and basketball programs also proved the school’s interest and willingness to back athletics. The university announced a $75 million gift from Lee and Penny Anderson for a $175 million multi-purpose facility in January of 2023.

Southeast Missouri State | Ohio Valley Conference | Enrollment: 9,927Another geographic fit for the conference, SEMO made the FCS playoffs in three of the previous five seasons including a win over Stony Brook in 2018.

The Redhawks would pair well with Missouri State and Southern Illinois if the conference could pull them away from the Ohio Valley Conference as it did with Murray State in 2022.

SEMO would also provide a potentially heated rivalry with Missouri State and Southern Illinois.

GEOGRAPHIC SENSE

Eastern Illinois | Ohio Valley Conference | Enrollment: 8,857Adding the Panthers, a former member of the MVFC predecessor Gateway Football Conference, would provide the league a similar program to what it lost in Western Illinois.

Less than 200 miles from three MVFC schools, Eastern Illinois makes sense in terms of travel within the conference. With just 46 miles separating Charleston, Illinois from Terre Haute, Indiana, a rivalry with Indiana State could develop quickly.

However, with its last playoff appearance coming in 2015 and a 2-9 showing in 2023, the Panthers may not make sense competitively.

UT-Martin | Ohio Valley Conference | Enrollment: 6,873Proximity to Southern Illinois and Murray State are the main thing the Skyhawks have going for them in this conversation.

The Skyhawks finished second to SEMO in the OVC football standings last season and qualified for the 2021 FCS Playoffs, defeating Missouri State 32-31.

However, UT-Martin qualified for the FCS just twice since moving up to Division I in 1992. They would also rank last in the MVFC in enrollment.

LONG SHOTS

Eastern Kentucky | United Athletic Conference | Enrollment: 13,948The Colonels would probably have garnered more consideration if not for their status as a founding member of the United Athletic Conference.

An historic FCS program, Eastern Kentucky has qualified for the playoffs 21 times, trailing only Montana (26) and Northern Iowa (22) for the most all-time appearances.

From an enrollment standpoint, Eastern Kentucky would rank third in the league.

Richmond, Kentucky would redefine the MVFC footprint, but no more so than Youngstown State or Murray State.

Austin Peay | United Athletic Conference | Enrollment: 9,609Another founding member of the new United Athletic Conference, the Governors probably won’t look to make another conference move soon.

However, should the upstart league, formed as a merger between the ASUN and WAC, struggle to get off the ground Austin Peay makes sense from an enrollment and geographic sense.

The Governors also made their first FCS playoff appearance in 2019, reaching the quarterfinals.