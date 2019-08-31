SAN MARCOS, Texas -- Northern Iowa bounced back from Friday night's close loss to No. 4 Texas with a pair of volleyball wins Saturday.
The Panthers opened the day with a four-set victory over Liberty, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21.
Karlie Taylor had 23 kills, Kate Busswitz added 19 on .389 hitting, and Rachel Koop racked up 46 assists.
Defensively, the Panthers were all over the court. Abbi Sttack made 17 digs, Taylor Hedges 16, Karlie Taylor 14 and Baylee Petersen 11. Up front, Inga Rotto was in on four blocks, with Busswitz, Taylor and Kaylissa Arndorfer recording three each.
UNI added a sweep of Texas State to wrap up its trip, 25-23, 25-19, 25-13.
The opening set went back and forth and was tied at 23 before the Panthers tallied the final two points. UNI then used an 8-0 run to break open set two and got out to a 15-7 advantage in the third set. After Texas State climbed within 18-13, the Panthers reeled off the final seven points.
Busswitz (13), Rotto (12) and Taylor (11) all finished with double-digit kills for UNI. Koop had 35 assists and 12 digs, Abbi Staack led the Panthers with 23 digs, Rotto was in on four blocks and Busswitz and Emily Holterhaus were part of three blocks apiece.
UNI improved to 2-1 on the season while Texas State slipped to 1-2 and Liberty fell to 0-2.
