CEDAR FALLS — Game by game, Isaiah Weston is beginning to put his name next to some pretty select company in Northern Iowa football history.
With a career-best 189-yard, three-touchdown game Saturday in UNI’s 42-27 win over South Dakota, the sophomore from St. Michael-Albertville, Minn., is continuing to frustrate opposing defenses.
The 189 yards marked the third straight game Weston has set a career-best in receiving yards, and it was his sixth consecutive game with a touchdown reception, matching former NFL receiver Eddie Berlin, who did it last in 2000.
The three touchdowns in one game matched a UNI-Dome record set last by Elias Nissen in 2017.
A year removed from an ACL injury that cost him the 2018 season, Weston hopes to keep on getting better.
“My confidence has progressed each game and lot of it is confidence right now, especially coming off the injury,” he said. “Playing like this is a huge confidence boost for me.”
Weston had touchdown catches of 8, 65 and 54 yards and a 62-yard catch in the first quarter that set up his eight-yard touchdown reception.
“You are talking Dedric Ward and Kenny Shedd now,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “That is huge. That is huge. I know the names of all the guys behind all that. It goes back to Eddie Berlin. He is walking with some pretty big company.”
On the season, Weston is now averaging 25.9 yards per catch and has 699 yards and eight touchdowns.
IRON MAN: Senior left guard Jackson Scott-Brown made his 40th consecutive start against the Coyotes.
“Don’t want to jinx him for No. 41 and No. 42,” laughed Farley. “He is solid. The thing about Jacks is you come here at six in the morning in the middle of the summer and he is here. You come here tomorrow at 2 p.m. with nobody else around and he is here.
“Jackson works at it every day ... that kind of shows in what he does and why he is getting the results.”
Scott-Brown, a native of Council Bluffs, started the final seven games of the 2016 season and has not left the Panther lineup since.
“He means everything to our offense and I’ve never been around a guy who is such a great leader,” running back Tyler Hoosman added.
INJURY FRONT: UNI played without running back Alphonso Soko and wide receiver Deion McShane Saturday.
Soko suffered an Achilles injury against North Dakota State, and McShane (lower body) was hurt on the third play of the second half in Fargo and did not return to the game.
Farley said both players had surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
