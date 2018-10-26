CEDAR FALLS — It only took a few minutes of film for the Western Illinois football team to earn the respect of University of Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley.
“This is not like their first go-round,” said Farley, whose No. 17 Panther squad travels to Macomb, Ill., to take on the Leathernecks (3-4, 2-2) in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game at 1 p.m. Saturday. “They have experience. They understand what it is about. They have been in big games.
“They are a top 10 team in my opinion. We have to step up our game.”
Western not only has experienced playmakers, they are dynamic talents, too.
Senior quarterback Sean McGuire is the program’s all-time leader in passing yards (8,763) and touchdown passes (68).
“We are playing another great quarterback. He is a great competitor,” Farley said.
Four Leatherneck receivers have 26 or more catches, including running backs Steve McShane and Clint Ratkovich.
If anything has slowed Western Illinois down, it has been turnovers. In the Leathernecks’ losses to Montana State, Illinois, Illinois State and North Dakota State they have committed 12 turnovers and are a minus-12 in turnover margin. In Western’s three wins, it is plus-seven in turnover margin.
On the flip side, the Leathernecks are rock solid on defense where seven senior starters returned from last season. Clear Lake native Pete Swenson leads the MVFC with 14 tackles for loss, including seven sacks, and defensive tackle and returning All-American Khalen Saunders ranks second in the Valley with 10 TFLs.
Western ranks third in the MVFC and 20th in FCS in total defense, allowing just 326.6 yards per game.
“Their defensive tackles are some of the quickest I’ve seen,” right tackle Spencer Brown said. “They are short, stout dudes that can blow off the ball. We have to be able to run the ball effectively. Eli (Dunne) has been getting us out of tough third-down situations and we shouldn’t even be there.”
“Swenson does a great job off the edge and Saunders inside, he is a really good player. They are talented everywhere up front,” added left tackle Cal Twait.
UNI is coming off back-to-back wins over Top 25 opponents and at 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the MVFC, a lot of the team’s goals are still within reach.
“You have never arrived,” Farley said. “I’m still trying to arrive. You never arrive. We had a good game Saturday, no doubt about it. The players were ready. They were prepared. The coaches did a great job.
“But, we’ve got to go back to work.”
ALL IN THE FAMILY: All 10 of Robert and Stephanie McShane’s children will be at Hanson Field. Two of the Freeport, Ill., natives will be playing — UNI freshman wide receiver Deion and brother Steve, Western Illinois’ do-everything running back/returner.
“I have talked to Steve this week,” Deion said Tuesday. “He is getting ready for the game just like I am. It is going to be a hard game for both of us, but it will be fun.”
Deion says Steve is a major influence in his life.
“He led the way for me, put me on the right path. He’s played a big role in my life,” Deion said.
Steve leads the Leathernecks in rushing, receptions and punt return average.
“He is dynamic. He is a player. A different-maker,” Farley said. “What makes him dynamic is he can go side-to-side as much as he can go vertical on you, so that is what makes him dangerous.”
Deion ranks second behind Panther tight end Briley Moore with 26 catches for 357 yards and two scores this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.