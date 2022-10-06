College football: UNI's three keys to victory over Illinois State

1. Prevent long drives: Long, sustained drives from North Dakota and Sacramento State killed the Panthers in their week two and three losses. Last week, Indiana State attempted to exploit a similar formula against UNI. The Panthers allowed drives of 11:24 and 6:31 in the first half. With this strategy, the Panthers offense only got three drives in the first 30 minutes of action. Against Illinois State--an offense with only 352 rushing yards through four games--the Panthers need to prove they can consistently get opposing offenses off the field and put the ball back in Theo Day’s hands.

2. Avoid opportunistic defense: The Illinois State defense knows how to get in the backfield and wreak havoc on opposing passing games. Led by senior linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh’s six sacks, Illinois State’s defense has collected 15 sacks in its first four games and 14 quarterback hurries. The onus will be on the run game and the offense line to take the pressure off the passing game. Illinois State’s pass rush also allowed the Redbirds to force six interceptions--tied for 15th-most interceptions in the country. UNI’s offense has done a good job giving Day time to throw and limited turnovers through five games, but the need to do so is paramount on Saturday.

3. Play “Dome Football”: UNI head coach Mark Farley talked about the importance of utilizing the home crowd to the Panthers advantage following their win over Indiana State. On Monday, Farley followed up his postgame comments with a challenge to his players to cultivate that atmosphere again against Illinois State. Saturday has the makings of a defensive battle. Facing a stingy defense which will get stops, UNI needs to get stops of its own on defense to rally the home faithful and motivate its offense.

What’s at stake: With a daunting schedule ahead featuring three teams in the top 25 and one receiving votes, on paper, Illinois State appears to be the easiest conference win left on the Panthers schedule. An 0-3 start dug the Panthers into a hole in terms of making their case for the FCS playoffs. A win against the Redbirds--and Utah Tech. next week--will go a long way in improving the Panthers playoff chances with their upcoming gauntlet. A loss does not kill the Panthers playoff hopes, but UNI will feel better about its chances if they sit at 4-3 when No. 20 Missouri State comes to town in two weeks.

Prediction: As said before, this presents as a defensive battle on paper. Last year, the Redbirds got the better of UNI, 17-10, in Normal. However, this is not the same UNI offense. The Panthers will do just enough on offense to get the win over Illinois State while Benny Sapp III, Woo Governor and Co. will manage to lockdown the Redbirds air attack. UNI will do most of its scoring in the first half and build a big enough advantage to weather a second half rebuttal from Illinois State.

UNI 17, Illinois State 14

