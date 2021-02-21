College football: UNI's defensive front made a stand

CEDAR FALLS—Friday night’s crushing, 24-20 loss to No. 5-ranked South Dakota State is going to leave a bruise on Northern Iowa’s football team.

Head coach Mark Farley is just hoping his squad figured out how to fight back in the second half.

After allowing 242 yards of offense, giving up 10 first downs and being gashed for eight plays of 10 yards or more in the first half, UNI’s defense seemingly decided enough was enough.

Looking to build on its 17-7 lead, South Dakota State wilted under increased pressure from the Panthers’ front four after the break. With a renewed pass rush, the Jackrabbits’ first five drives of the second half went for minus 5 yards, 3 yards, minus 1 yard, 4 yards and 7 yards.

The resurgence seemed to spark UNI’s offense, too, as the Panthers used the momentum to rally for a 20-17 lead.

For Farley, the surge was less about X’s and O’s and more about focus.

“There were a few adjustments made at half, but in the first half there was a lot of, I don’t want to call it confusion because it wasn’t that, but it just wasn’t right,” Farley said. “And we just didn’t have the rhythm and the answers and the inspirational play it takes to be successful. We talked about it at halftime.”