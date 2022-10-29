College Football: UNI wins instant classic over No. 20 Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Illinois — Northern Iowa finished Saturday’s win holding its breath.

Senior linebacker Spencer Cuvelier said UNI came into its Saturday matchup against No. 20 Southern Illinois treating it like a playoff game.

The contest lived up to its billing as the Panthers won 37-36 in thrilling fashion as a last second Salukis heave toward the end zone came up one yard short.

“It was crucial that we got the win,” Cuvelier said. “I am very, very proud of how the guys played and how we came away with the win.”

A game of two halves, UNI dominated in the first half, finding the end zone four times and faltered in the second before hanging on to win.

“Every game is a chess match,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “[SIU head coach Nick Hill] is a good football coach. We did a good job in the first half. He countered us in the second half. In that last drive, I thought we did a nice job of leaving it on the line and making plays. That is all that matters because this is a fourth quarter game…The difference of one yard was the difference of a win or a loss.”

The Panthers could do no wrong in the first half specifically quarterback Theo Day.

Like a three point specialist getting hot from the perimeter, Day carved up the Salukis defense to the tune of 252 yards and four touchdowns while completing 90% of his throws in the first 30 minutes of action.

“I prepared pretty well this week,” Day said. “I came in and I felt comfortable. After I hit a couple, sometimes I feel like I just cannot miss. I got in a rhythm there in the first half and people were making plays.”

According to Farley, Day has grown more confident each week throughout the season. He added that Day has a “huge future in front of him” and that he is happy it will be in Cedar Falls.

“He is the real deal,” Farley said. “What he has transformed himself into is nothing short of miraculous. He is confident. He is cool. He is a good leader. He will sit in the pocket, take a hit and throw darts all over the place.”

Six different players caught a pass from Day in the first half while each one of his four first half touchdowns went to a different receiver.

Southern Illinois started the scoring as kicker Jake Baumgarte connected on a 20-yard field goal.

UNI responded back with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Day to Sergio Morancy. The touchdown marked Morancy’s fifth on the season which leads all Panthers receivers.

SIU regained the lead as quarterback Nic Baker connected with wide out Avante Cox on a screen pass to the right side of the UNI defense. Cox followed his blocks and raced by the UNI defense for a 48-yard touchdown to put SIU on top 10-7.

After allowing SIU to score on both of its first quarter drives, the UNI defense rebounded in the second quarter and forced two punts. The Panthers capitalized on the defense’s surge to take a 28-17 halftime lead.

Farley said he told his team to avoid putting too much stock into the first half because Hill’s ability to make adjustments.

“We have come down here before it is like two different games,” Farley said. “The second half is nothing like the first half.”

In the second half, the Salukis found success against the Panthers in the passing game, putting up 258 yards through the air which allowed SIU to score two third quarter touchdowns.

“Today, [Hill] made a nice adjustment at halftime,” Farley said. “He found a weak point and went after it.”

Farley called UNI fortunate to have the lead as their advantage forced SIU to attempt two-point conversions following both touchdowns. The Panthers came up with stops on both of the tries.

“Those two two-point plays…those were the two big plays that made the difference,” Farley said. “What is hard about a two-point play is you have just given up a touchdown. So, your emotions--everything is drained, but now you have to step up and make a play inside the red zone. We made two great plays.”

Holding a slim 31-29 lead, UNI punted the ball back to Southern Illinois with 14:54 to go in the fourth quarter. The Salukis drove 88 yards in nine plays to score a go-ahead touchdown with 11:18 remaining in the contest.

Trailing 36-37 and for the first time since 12:32 of the second quarter, UNI mounted its lone touchdown drive of the second half.

An 11-play, 75-yard drive which featured four runs by running back Dom Williams resulted in UNI taking a 37-36 lead with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Day capped the drive with his fifth touchdown pass of the game and second to wide receiver Desmond Hutson.

“I told them right at 5:55 when we took the field,” Farley said. “You better give us the best six minutes of your life, right now, as far as making plays. They did. They left it out there.”

SIU drove 52 yards to the UNI 23, but Baumgarte booted the go-ahead field goal wide right with 47 seconds left on the clock.

Retaining all three timeouts, SIU force a UNI punt and regained possession at their own 30 with 29 seconds on the clock.

Heading into the final drive, Cuvelier said the Panthers needed to forget all the mistakes they had made to that point and “focus on the task at hand.”

“This is everything you have worked for,” Cuvelier said. “Going into that last drive, I was just thinking ‘This is everything we worked for in the summer and the winter as a team.’…What an opportunity to go out there and put it all on the line.”

The Salukis again drove into UNI territory, down to the UNI 48-yard line with 4 seconds left on the clock. A Cordarrius Bailey offsides wiped a Jevon Brekke game-clinching interception off the board and granted SIU one final untimed down from the UNI 43-yard line.

Nic Baker's prayer found Jay Jones at the UNI 2-yard line. Jones extended the ball towards the goal line as Edwin Dearman fought to bring him down short.

Officials ruled Jones down at the UNI 1--a call which replay review later confirmed--giving UNI the one-point 37-36 win.

“You give someone a 50-50 ball for the first chance,” Cuvelier said. “Then, all of the sudden, you go 50-50 ball a second time. I think the odds start tilting in their favor. It is very fortunate that his knee was down.”