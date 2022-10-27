College Football: UNI treating Saturday tilt against Southern Illinois like a playoff game

CEDAR FALLS — Two weeks ago, the Illinois State walked into the UNI-Dome and handed Northern Iowa its fourth loss of the season.

Frustration and disappointment featured prominently in the Panthers immediate response to the game.

But, that was two weeks ago.

Since their 23-21 loss to the Redbirds, UNI posted back-to-back 41-point performances on offense while the defense held Utah Tech to 14 points and Missouri State to 20 points.

According to senior linebacker Spencer Cuvelier, a change in mentality allowed the Panthers to turn a corner in the second half of the season.

“Playoff football is the theme right now,” Cuvelier said. “We are treating every game like it is a playoff game. That started the week after Illinois State…You cannot dwell on a game to long, but turned around and played really well against [Utah Tech]. Last week,[we] came out and played as a cohesive unit as well. So, we are trying to keep that same energy.”

Cuvelier said the Panthers biggest issue through the first six weeks centered on a perfectionist approach which caused the defense to play slower than they could and dwell too long on mistakes.

They have done the opposite since.

“We are playing faster and trying to have a little short term memory loss,” Cuvelier said. “If we do make a mistake, we are able to forget about it and move on to the next play. Things have worked out well for us. Guys are playing at a faster pace and with more confidence as the season goes.”

The Panthers could not have chosen a better time to change their mentality and turn a corner as back-to-back wins kept their playoff hopes alive and set them up for success in a daunting final three games.

UNI travels to Carbondale, Illinois to take on the No. 20 Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday.

The Salukis burst into the national conversation with a 31-24 win over FBS Northwestern in the third week of the season. SIU parlayed that win into a five-game winning streak and a top 15 ranking at 5-2. Their winning streak ended last week after the Salukis lost to South Dakota, 27-24, on the road.

The Salukis still have the full attention of UNI head coach Mark Farley despite the end of their streak.

“Southern is an excellent football team,” Farley said. “Any team that can be in the playoffs the past two season is an excellent team.”

The first road game for the Panthers since traveling to Western Illinois on September 24, Farley admitted the Salukis present a different challenge because they have not left Cedar Falls in four weeks.

But, he emphasized the talent of their opponent and expected it to be the biggest obstacle.

“Going into this football game, the opponent that we play has an excellent offense,” Farley said. “Their head coach and their offensive coordinator always puts a great plan together.”

Additionally, a second year starter at quarterback in Nic Baker allows the Salukis to execute their game plan at a high level.

“I respect him because of his quick decisions,” Farley said. “His ability, going down the stretch, you look at him in the heat of the game, the big moments in the games that is when he really shines. He is steady and consistent…There is no question he is a challenge.”

Cuvelier said that Baker’s skillset reminds him of Sacramento State quarterback Asher O’Hara and that familiarity gives the Panthers an idea of how to slow Baker down.

“He is a good player,” Cuvelier said. “He is the dual threat…We are trying to keep him contained and trying to keep him off point.”

On offense, UNI co-offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder said he is not sure if the Panthers hit their stride in the last two weeks and wants to see more from his team.

“We have executed two weeks in a row and put the ball in the end zone,” Reeder said. “It is ultimately going to be about how we practice this week and make sure we are getting better every day. That will show up on Saturday…It is not how good you were. It is: Are you better than your last rep, your last game?”

Reeder added the Panthers need to succeed in the trenches on Saturday if they are going to move the ball against the fourth-rated total defense in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

“They have an extremely good defense line and are good on the back end,” Reeder said. “So, we are going to need to protect. We are going to need to establish the line of scrimmage, keep people off the quarterback’s toes and stay out of negative yardage plays. It is going to be a great challenge for us.”

UNI cannot afford to take a step back. With three games left in the season, UNI needs to put together three strong performances to make it into the FCS playoffs.

According to Cuvelier, the Panthers know the stakes and what they need to do.

“It is playoff football,” Cuvelier said. “We cannot necessarily afford to lose another one. Our backs are against the wall. We are just going to play to the best of our ability.”