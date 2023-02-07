REGINA, Saskatchewan — The Northern Iowa football team suffered an unexpected departure from its coaching staff, Tuesday.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League announced UNI assistant coach and former Iowa quarterback Drew Tate as their new wide receivers coach for the 2023 season.

After stops at UT-Martin and in The Spring League, Tate spent one season in Cedar Falls as the Panthers’ tight ends coach and earned a promotion to a full-time position this spring.

UNI head coach Mark Farley said Tate impressed him with his competitiveness despite not knowing the former Hawkeye well prior to his hiring.

“We will miss Drew,” Farley said. “Drew did a great job…What he really did while he was here was show what he is capable of. He has great knowledge of the game…He brought the best out of our tight ends. He brought the best out of the talent he had.”

Under Tate, UNI’s tight ends combined for 33 receptions, 470 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. According to Farley, Tate helped to elevate the tight ends above expectations last season.

“Drew came to really learn how to coach,” Farley said. “He did that and he did it well. He has himself a bigtime shot. I think he has earned it because of the production he had with the opportunity that we gave him.”

The move to the CFL serves as a bit of a homecoming for the Baytown, Texas native. He spent 11 seasons in the league after three years as the starting quarterback in Iowa City. Prior to coaching, Tate won a Grey Cup championship with Saskatchewan in 2007 and the Calgary Stampeders in 2014.

Farley added that the Panthers have not yet tabbed a replacement for Tate.