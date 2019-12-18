{{featured_button_text}}
James Madison shuts out Northern Iowa 17-0 in FCS quarters

Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley paces his sideline during the first half of a quarterfinal game against James Madison in the NCAA college Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in Harrisonburg, Va., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

 Daniel Lin

CEDAR FALLS -- University of Northern Iowa football teams are as strong as the Panther coaching staff can build them.

That was a focal point for UNI’s staff when it began building its 2020 recruiting class. Wednesday, UNI inked 13 players to national letters of intent, including eight offensive and defensive linemen.

Panther head coach Mark Farley said the players UNI signed Wednesday during the early signing period (there is a late period that begins Feb. 3) can grow into great players.

“The key to Northern Iowa football is development of players,” Farley said. “They don’t just walk in and play for you. They need two years in the weight room. We have big bodies. We have long bodies and big frames that need time in the weight room.

“When you are done with two years of weight room then you are talking about the Elerson Smiths and Spencer Browns.”

Farley said one or two of the players who signed Wednesday could potentially see the field next fall, skill players such as Jace Andregg of Solon, wide receiver Tysen Kershaw of Fort Dodge or running back Jaylin Richardson.

Richardson is a player who rushed for more than 3,000 yards his final two seasons at FL Schagle in Kansas City, Kan., and at one time was a Kansas verbal commit.

Both Richardson and Troy, Mo., defensive end Jacob Ferguson will enroll early and participate in spring practices. 

“I think the skill position could come in and play right away because that comes down to speed, instinctive cuts … they have a different skill set,” Farley said. “(Richardson) is a big, strong running back.

"We didn’t need just any running back, we needed a difference-maker. Whether he is that, I don’t know, but I do know he is a big, strong guy that we have been looking at for a long time.”

Farley said a prime example why offensive line recruits Hayden Amos (Carlisle), Blake Anderson (Omaha, Neb.) and Wes Hine (Kingfisher, Okla.) likely need more time before playing was UNI’s 17-0 loss to James Madison last Saturday in the playoffs.

“You need to be physical to be a great lineman at the top end of FCS football,” Farley said. “Can you block No. 5? (James Madison defensive end Ron’Dell Carter) It takes time. You just don’t walk up there and block No. 5.”

UNI’s recruiting is far from over, but the focus will switch in January as Farley anticipates signing five or six more players on Feb. 3.  

“We will concentrate on a lot of skill … receivers, defensive backs and running backs between now and Feb. 3,” Farley said. “We will focus hard on that.”

Farley added that he and his staff will not only look for those individuals at the high school level, but will monitor the transfer portal and junior college ranks, too.

FINAL INJURY REPORT: As it stood Wednesday, Farley said other than linebacker Trevon Alexander (ACL) and offensive lineman Matthew Vanderslice (shoulder) it doesn’t appear there will be many players who will miss spring practice.

“We will get most back for spring ball and it will be up to us how much we want to go live with them,” Farley said.

Among those players are running back Alphonso Soko, linebacker Chris Kolarevic, tight end Tristan Bohr, defensive back Micah Mayberry and offensive guard Nick Ellis, who was injured in UNI’s loss at James Madison.

Farley also went further in depth with tight end Briley Moore and his status.

On the Tuesday before the Panthers traveled to face James Madison, Moore had a visit with his doctor.

“He got checked out again … went in to be rechecked to get cleared for the JMU game,” Farley explained. “It was a week early (the appointment) but with us gaining momentum,  we asked to move it up seven days to get him cleared.

“The doctor at that time said it is best you are done for this season. You are cleared and everything is fine, but I’d advise you to not play the rest of the season and go from there.”

Moore fractured his coracoid and scapula in UNI’s season opener at Iowa State. The estimated time frame for recovery was eight to 10 weeks.

Moore and safety Korby Sander, who suffered an ACL injury last spring and missed the entire season, have been giddy walking around UNI’s offices this week because they know what the Panthers are returning next season – 16 starters -- plus themselves.

“Going into spring ball last year, the best two players on the football team that were critical were Korby Sander and Briley Moore,” Farley said. “This time last year they were guys that you circled to have a great year. They were guys who did not play for us at all this year. Now they are both coming back which I think really enhances the team that is coming back."

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments