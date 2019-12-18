UNI signees

Jace Andregg

Wide receiver

6-2, 196 pounds

Solon

Andregg was a jack-of-all trades for the 12-1 Spartans. He rushed 51 times for 250 yards and nine scores and he caught 58 passes for 688 yards and nine more scores. Andregg led Solon with 108 points, while on defense he recorded 39.5 tackles.

Isaiah Green

Safety/Defensive end

6-1, 240 pounds

St. Cloud, Minn. (St. Cloud Technical)

UNI won out over the likes of Iowa, Northern Illinois and North Dakota State. A season ago, Green had 47 tackles, 10 for loss, while catching two touchdown passes as a tight end.

Cade Moore

Defensive end

6-6, 235 pounds

Centerville

Moore has been described as having a large frame and a big motor. He totaled 29 ½ tackles this year for the Big Red, and has also been recruited as a long snapper. He projects as a defensive end, but could also switch over to play offensive line.

Blake Anderson

Offensive line

6-4, 285 pounds

Omaha, Neb. (Skutt)

Anderson held offers from Kent State, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State and Youngstown State before choosing the Panthers. An offensive tackle in high school, UNI projects him as an offensive guard.

Wes Hine

Offensive line

6-6, 275 pounds

Kingfisher, Okla.

Hine is another linemen projected to play guard in college. He committed to the Panthers back on June 25. He also had a preferred walk-on offer from Texas Tech.

Jacob Ferguson

Defensive end

6-4, 225 pounds

Troy, Mo.

Ferguson was ranked the 51st best prospect in Missouri by MaxPreps. He played offensive tackle and defensive end for Buchanan H.S.

Cannon Butler

Defensive end

6-6, 220 pounds

Waterloo Columbus

Butler recorded 19 tackles for loss, including four sacks for the Sailors, who finished 8-2. Offensively, he recorded 16 receptions for 257 yards and two scores playing tight end.

Hayden Amos

Offensive line

6-4, 260 pounds

Carlisle

Amos was one of the primary reasons Carlisle rushed for more than 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns this past season. Amos also recorded 36 ½ tackles on defense, including seven tackles for loss.

Ben Belken

Linebacker

6-3, 205 pounds

Eldridge (North Scott)

Belken recorded 33 tackles for the Lancers, who finished the season 9-2. He had seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He also caught 10 passes for 134 yards a touchdown.

Tysen Kershaw

Wide receiver

6-3, 185 pounds

Fort Dodge

Kershaw became just the second Dodger to become a two-time first-team all-state selection after hauling in 49 passes for 606 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. He is the first Fort Dodge receiver to eclipse the 2,000-yard receiving mark. As a junior, he caught 71 passes for 1,206 yards and 12 scores. Kershaw was originally committed to South Dakota.

Noah Abbott

Tight end

6-5, 220 pounds

Bettendorf

Abbott hauled in 26 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns, including a 74-yard TD catch for the Bulldogs. He also recorded 21 tackles on defense this season.

Thomas Wilson

Defensive tackle

6-3, 290 pounds



Sidney

Wilson was a leader for 8-player Sidney. Defensively, he recorded 32 tackles, 15 for loss and two sacks. As a junior he had 51 tackles, including 14 ½ for loss. Wilson committed to UNI in June.

Jaylin Richardson

Running back

6-0, 194 pounds

Kansas City, Kan. (FL Schagle)

Originally a Kansas verbal, Richardson will enroll early at UNI and begin attending classes in January. He rushed for better than 3,000 yards the past two seasons.