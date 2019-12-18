CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa football team is only as strong as the Panthers can build it.
That was a focal point for UNI’s staff when it began building its 2020 recruiting class. Wednesday, UNI inked 13 players to National Letters of Intent, including eight offensive and defensive linemen.
Panther head coach Mark Farley said the players UNI signed Wednesday during the early signing period (there is a late period that begins on Feb. 3) will be guys that can be molded and built into great players.
“The key to Northern Iowa football is development of players,” Farley said. “They don’t just walk in and play for you. They need two years in the weight room. We have big bodies. We have long bodies and big frames that need time in the weight room.
“When you are done with two years of weight room then you are talking about the Elerson Smiths and Spencer Browns.”
Farley did not rule out that one or two of the players who signed Wednesday could potentially see the field next fall, but said it would be more likely like one of the skill players such as athlete Jace Andregg of Solon, wide receiver Tysen Kershaw of Fort Dodge or running back Jaylin Richardson would emerge as potential contributors in 2020.
Richardson is a player who rushed for more than 3,000 yards his final two seasons at FL Schagle in Kansas City, Kan., and at one time was a Kansas verbal commit.
Both Richardson and Troy, Mo. defensive end Jacob Ferguson will enroll early and participate in spring practices.
“I think the skill position could come in and play right away because that comes down to speed, instinctive cuts … they have a different skill set,” Farley said. “(Richardson) is a big, strong running back. We didn’t need just any running back, we needed a difference maker. Whether he is that, I don’t know, but I do know he is a big, strong guy that we have been looking at for a long time.”
Farley said a prime example why offensive linemen recruits Hayden Amos (Carlisle), Blake Anderson (Omaha, Neb.) and Wes Hine (Kingfisher, Okla.) need time before playing was UNI’s 17-0 loss to JMU last Saturday in the playoffs.
“You need to be physical to be a great linemen at the top end of FCS football,” Farley said. “Can you block No. 5? (James Madison defensive end Ron’Dell Carter) It takes time. You just don’t walk up there and block No. 5.”
UNI’s recruiting is far from over, but the focus will switch in January as Farley anticipates signing five or six more players on Feb. 3.
“We will concentrate on a lot of skill … receivers, defensive backs and running backs between now and Feb. 3,” Farley said. “We will focus hard on that.”
Farley added that he and his staff will not only look for those individuals at the high school level, but will monitor the transfer portal and junior college ranks, too.
FINAL INJURY REPORT: As it stood Wednesday, Farley said other than linebacker Trevon Alexander (ACL) and offensive linemen Matthew Vanderslice (shoulder) it doesn’t appear that there will be many players who will miss spring practice.
“We will get most back for spring ball and it will be up to us how much we want to go live with them,” Farley said.
Among those players are running back Alphonso Soko, linebacker Chris Kolarevic, tight end Tristan Bohr, defensive back Micah Mayberry and offensive guard Nick Ellis, who was injured in UNI’s loss at James Madison.
Farley also went further in depth with tight end Briley Moore and his status.
On the Tuesday before the Panthers traveled to face James Madison, Moore had a visit with his doctor.
“He got checked out again … went in to be rechecked to get cleared for the JMU game,” Farley explained. “It was a week early (the appointment) but with us gaining momentum, we asked to move it up seven days to get him cleared.
“The doctor at that time said it is best you are done for this season, you are cleared and everything is fine, but I’d advise you to not play the rest of the season and go from there.”
Moore fractured his coracoid and scapula in UNI’s season opener at Iowa State. The estimated time frame for recovery was eight to 10 weeks.
Moore, in addition to safety Korby Sander, who suffered an ACL injury last spring and missed the entire season, according to Farley are the two most giddy players walking around UNI’s offices this week because they know what the Panthers are returning next season – 16 starters -- plus themselves.
“Going into spring ball last year, the best two players on the football team that were critical were Korby Sander and Briley Moore,” Farley said. “This time last year they were guys that you circled to have a great year. They were guys who did not play for us at all this year. Now they are both coming back which I think really enhances the team that is coming back.
Jace Andregg
Jace Andregg
Wide receiver
6-foot-2, 196 pounds
Solon
Andregg was a jack-of-all trades for the Spartans who finished 12-1. He rushed 51 times for 250 yards and nine scores, and he caught 58 passes for 688 yards and nine more scores. Andregg led Solon with 108 points, while on defense he recorded 39.5 tackles.
Isaiah Green
Isaiah Green
Safety/Defensive end
6-foot-1, 240 pounds
St. Cloud, Minn. (St. Cloud Technical)
UNI won out over the likes of Iowa, Northern Illinois and North Dakota State. A season ago, Green had 47 tackles, 10 for loss, while catching two touchdown passes as a tight end.
Cade Moore
Cade Moore
Defensive end
6-foot-6, 235 pounds
Centerville
Moore has been described as having a large frame and a big motor. He totaled 29 ½ tackles this year for the Big Red, and has also been recruited as a long snapper. He projects as a defensive end, but could also switch over to play offensive line.
Wes Hine
Wes Hine
Offensive line
6-foot-6, 275 pounds
Kingfisher, Okla
Hine is another linemen projected to play guard in college. He committed to the Panthers back on June 25. He also had a preferred walk-on offer from Texas Tech.
Cannon Butler
Cannon Butler
Defensive end
6-foot-6, 220 pounds
Waterloo Columbus
Butler recorded 19 tackles for loss, including four sacks for the Sailors, who finished 8-2. Offensively, he recorded 16 receptions for 257 yards and two scores playing tight end.
Hayden Amos
Hayden Amos
Offensive line
6-foot-4, 260 pounds
Carlisle
Amos was one of the primary reasons Carlisle rushed for more than 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns this past season. Amos also recorded 36 ½ tackles on defense, including seven tackles for loss.
Ben Belken
Ben Belken
Defensive end
6-foot-3, 205 pounds
Eldridge (North Scott)
Belken recorded 33 tackles for the Lancers, who finished the season 9-2. He had seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He also caught 10 passes for 134 yards a touchdown.
Tysen Kershaw
Tysen Kershaw
Wide receiver
6-foot-3, 185 pounds
Fort Dodge
Kershaw became just the second Dodger to become a two-time first-team all-state selection after hauling in 49 passes for 606 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. He is the first Fort Dodge receiver to eclipse the 2,000-yard receiving mark. As a junior, he caught 71 passes for 1,206 yards and 12 scores. Kershaw was originally committed to South Dakota.
Noah Abbott
Noah Abbott
Tight end
6-foot-5,220 pounds
Bettendorf
Abbott hauled in 26 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns, including a 74-yard TD catch for the Bulldogs. He also recorded 21 tackles on defense this season.
Thomas Wilson
Thomas Wilson
Defensive tackle
6-foot-3, 290
Sidney
Wilson was a leader for 8-player Sidney. Defensively, he recorded 32 tackles, 15 for loss and two sacks. As a junior he had 51 tackles, including 14 ½ for loss. Wilson committed to UNI in June.
Jaylin Richardson
Jaylin Richardson
Running back
6-foot, 194 pounds
Kansas City, Kan. (FL Schagle)
Originally a Kansas verbal, Richardson will enroll early at UNI and begin attending classes in January. He rushed for better than 3,000 yards the past two seasons.
