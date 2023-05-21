DES MOINES — Northern Iowa fans who took in the Class 3A State Track and Field Championship got a chance to see a number of future Panthers showcase their athleticism on the Blue Oval.

While at Drake Stadium, The Courier caught up with future UNI quarterback Braylon Kammrad, who competed as a member of four different relays for the Lewis Central Titans at the state meet.

Kammrad helped the Titans to two state medals in the 4x200-meter relay and distance medley relay.

Dubbed the “key” to the Panthers’ 2023 signing class by UNI head coach Mark Farley, Kammrad announced his commitment to the Panthers in June of last year.

His commitment came well before redshirt junior quarterback Theo Day set the Missouri Valley Football Conference on fire with 3,121 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and a 65% completion percentage.

Kammrad liked what he saw from the new Panthers offense under second-year offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bodie Reeder. He also likes that he will have an opportunity to study under Day in 2023.

“We like to throw the ball a lot,” Kammrad said. “That is what you want as a quarterback.”

“Theo is a great player. So, being able to sit behind him and learn from him is going to be a big advantage.”

In addition to studying Day, Kammrad studied a former Lewis Central quarterback during the 2022 season—2023 Heisman Trophy finalist and San Diego Chargers draftee Max Duggan.

“He set a great example,” Kammrad said. “I want to be that person that is a great leader. Hard work, going to lay it all on the line like he does. Just go out there and win games.”

With his prep career wrapped up, Kammrad is ready to exchange the navy and powder blue of Lewis Central for the purple and gold.

“I am super excited,” Kammrad said. “I am ready to get up there and play some ball.”