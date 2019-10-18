CEDAR FALLS — Mark Farley wasn’t ready to go down the rabbit hole.
Coming off a 32-point loss at North Dakota State last weekend, Farley was asked Monday if he remembered how his Panthers responded the last time they suffered an FCS loss by 30 or more points.
The year was 2005. The loss was a 38-3 defeat at Illinois State that dropped that team to 4-3. The response? UNI won its final four regular-season games and marched all the way to the FCS national championship game.
That would be a storybook ending if the Panthers could match that run, but Farley said the start of anything like that has to be more simple.
“It puts you in a position where you have to step back and look at it through a clear vision,” Farley answered. “Step back and look at the big picture and that is really what I have done the last couple of days is try to figure out as we get ready for this next football game and these next six games what do we need to do today as much as each day progressing forward to take from this game (loss) and learn from it.”
One objective is to defend home turf, and that begins Saturday when the 14th-ranked Panthers (3-3 overall, 1-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) host South Dakota (3-3, 2-0) in a 4 p.m. kickoff on Family Weekend at the UNI-Dome.
UNI is 3-0 inside the UNI-Dome with three home games left on its schedule. The 2005 squad went a perfect 7-0 at home.
“I think the biggest thing after a loss like that to NDSU is learn from our mistakes and being able to correct them and understand why and what we did and why it went wrong,” wide receiver Jaylin James said. “Obviously, the goal is to get to 4-0 at home this upcoming week.
“As long as we have a positive outlook and continue to play ball the way we should and execute, we will be fine.”
South Dakota has won its last three games, including back-to-back blowout victories over MVFC opponents Indiana State (38-0) and Missouri State (45-10).
“They got on a run here,” Farley said.
An improved defense has been a huge difference in the Coyotes’ resurgence. South Dakota surrendered 154 points in its first three games and just 16 in its last three. In those three games, the Coyotes have allowed just one touchdown pass and no rushing plays of more than eight yards.
“I think after the Houston Baptist game, the way it appears to me ... I think after that (loss) they seem more consistent,” Farley said. “The defense is new. It is very aggressive.
“I think after you see the three-game run they’ve had, it is a different team. When you get back and settled down, clean up what you are doing and stabilize then you start to have some success and now the players are much more sound and probably playing a lot faster.”
Offensively, Council Bluffs native Austin Simmons is back in his second season as the starting quarterback for the Coyotes. He is the leading passer in the MVFC and was 34 of 47 for 328 yards and two scores a year ago against UNI. Simmons has had three four-touchdown passing games this season.
“Their quarterback is playing good right now,” Farley said. “His mobility is very good and he makes himself a better quarterback through that mobility.”
A year ago in Vermillion, S.D., UNI made South Dakota one-dimensional, allowing just 41 rushing yards in a 42-28 victory where the Panthers also forced three Coyote turnovers.
