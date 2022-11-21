College Football: UNI season ends with playoff snub

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa football finished its season on a tear, going 6-2 over its final eight games and crushing South Dakota, 58-14, in the season finale.

UNI head coach Mark Farley highlighted the Panthers’ midseason turnaround when reflecting on the season following their win over the Coyotes, Saturday.

“The story of this team was how a group of players flipped a season in the middle of a season without an open date and reversed its path to put us in this position today,” Farley said. “That is a leadership thing within more so than it is a play calling deal. That is what the seniors will be remembered for.”

However, the Panthers final surge proved to not be enough for a spot in the FCS playoffs after stumbling out to an 0-3 start with losses to Air Force, North Dakota and No. 2 Sacramento State.

Despite appearing to hit its stride at the right time, UNI’s resume lacked the kind of quality win necessary to earn in a spot in the playoff.

On Saturday, senior linebacker Bryce Flater said he felt UNI proved a point in its final game of the season and voiced the thoughts of the team prior to learning their fate on Sunday.

“We did what we could and it is all in [the FCS Playoff Committee’s] hands now,” Flater said. “If we get an opportunity, we are not going to disappoint…Yeah, we had our ups and downs, but we are stout right now and we want to keep playing.”

To add insult to injury, UNI had the ball with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter against both South Dakota State and Sacramento State--the top two overall seeds of the playoffs.

As a conference, the Missouri Valley Football Conference qualified only three teams--South Dakota State, North Dakota State and North Dakota.

Three teams marks the lowest amount of MVFC teams in the playoffs since 2018.

The playoff snub closes the book on the Panthers season with UNI posting a record of 6-5 and finishing fifth in the MVFC standings.

The record, snub and place in the standings fail to show just how well the Panthers looked at the end of the season.

During their 0-3 start, the UNI defense struggled to make tackles and get stops. In the final five games of the season, the Panthers completely changed course and came up with timely stop after timely stop to put the offense in position to win games.

According to Flater, the UNI defense’s turnaround was no fluke as the Panthers finished as the fifth total and scoring defense in MVFC play.

“We came together as a unit,” Flater said. “We started meeting as a unit, making sure everyone was on the same page…We got all new coaches. That is tough…We all buckled up--put the seatbelt on. We enjoyed the ride together and took the falls together.”

On offense, an early season struggle to finish drives gave way to the Panthers finishing as the top scoring and total offense in MVFC play.

As the 13th-ranked passing offense in the nation, the play of quarterback Theo Day contributed heavily to the Panthers success on offense. Day completed the season with 3,121 yards, 26 touchdowns and a rating of 169.03--the sixth best efficiency in the nation.

According to Farley, the success of the Panthers offense came about not because of talent, but because of each individuals’ trust in the system created by co-offensive coordinators Bodie Reeder and Ryan Clanton.

“They trust the system,” Farley said. “When the system is working, you are throwing to multiple people. When you only throw to one guy all the time, you have talent. When you are throwing to multiple people, you have a system. I think that is what is significant about this team versus last year’s team and past years’ teams. We have a system that was built for this group of offensive players. It was built around them and by them. Then, they bought into it.”