VERMILLION, S.D. — Twenty-one points off turnovers. A defense that bent but rarely broke. Four touchdown passes by Eli Dunne.
What did all that mean for the University of Northern Iowa football team?
It was plain and simple Saturday for the Panthers at the Dakota Dome. It all added up to a much-needed Missouri Valley Football Conference road win over 24th-ranked South Dakota, 42-28.
“That was a big win. We needed it, but they earned it and that is what is important,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said.
A week after watching top-ranked North Dakota State score 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat UNI, 56-31, the Panthers were the team to run away over the final 15 minutes.
After the Coyotes (3-3 overall, 2-1 MVFC) tied the game late in the third quarter at 21, UNI (3-3, 2-1) scored the next 21 points, converting two Coyote turnovers into 14 fourth-quarter points for a huge road win seven days before second-ranked South Dakota State comes to Cedar Falls next Saturday.
“It definitely feels great to come on a road trip and earn a Missouri Valley Football win, which is tough to do anywhere,” said Dunne, who was 24-for-33 for 257 yards, the four touchdown strikes and a rushing touchdown. “It was a big win.”
UNI got off to a sluggish start, but the defense did a lot of bending without a whole lot of breaking as South Dakota was forced to settle for two early Mason Lorber field goals, the second just 54 seconds into the second quarter for a 6-0 lead.
That was the Panthers’ first time to respond as Dunne made a tremendous throw to Jaylin James for a 13-yard touchdown that settled the Panthers into the game.
“It took a while, but we knew we could move the ball, score some points and once we got going, we got going,” Dunne said.
The first of a series of plays that turned the game in UNI’s favor came after it fell behind 13-6 with 6:24 left to half. The Panthers drove 75 yards in 11 plays, getting a nine-yard swing pass from Dunne to Marcus Weymiller to take a 14-13 lead with 58 seconds left to halftime.
On the ensuing kickoff, Zac Kibby drilled Coyote kick returner Wesley Eliodor, causing a fumble that was recovered by Alphonso Soko who returned it to the USD 4-yard line. Three plays later, Dunne dove over from the 1 and UNI led 21-13 at the half.
“All I know is our defense ... they made some plays tonight. The effort was exactly what we needed,” Farley said.
Then after a sluggish third quarter that saw USD tie the game after a 14-play, 94-yard drive and a two-point conversion, UNI snared the momentum right back and didn’t let go of it.
A 25-shuttle pass to Deion McShane and a 15-yard Trevor Allen run sparked a five-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Dunne to Briley Moore for a 28-21 lead with 42 seconds left in the third.
Then in a span of nine seconds, the Panthers’ lead jumped to 42-21.
First, an Xavior Williams interception deep inside Coyote territory set up a quick strike and score as Dunne faded a 25-yard pass to Nick Fossey one play later with 11:35 left in the fourth.
“Coming into this week we were saying guys needed to make some plays, create some turnovers and the defense did that. Special teams did that,” Dunne said. “That made it easy on the offense, and once we got in the red zone the offense did a good job of turning turnovers into points.”
UNI was 4-for-4 in scoring in the red zone and now is 22 of 22 on the season.
The game was then won on USD’s next play as Elerson Smith beat the Coyotes’ left tackle, chased down USD quarterback Austin Simmons and stripped the ball from him. Brawntae Wells beat a handful of Coyotes to the ball, batted it out in front of him and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown. All of a sudden it was 42-21 with 11:24 left in the game.
“I’ve got to give a shoutout to G. Smith, Brawntae Wells, Bryce Douglas, Seth Thomas, the whole defensive line ... Jared Brinkman, Hezekiah Applegate ... we talk about being a great defensive line,” said Rickey Neal, who had two of UNI’s five sacks and 2 1/2 of the Panthers’ 11 tackles for loss. “Now we just want to come out and do it again next week.”
UNI’s defense held USD to 38 rushing yards on 40 carries, and held the Coyotes’ high-powered offense to nearly 100 yards under its season average. It did it with a new defensive 3-3-5 alignment that saw the Panthers play three safeties — A.J. Allen, Korby Sander and Christian Jegen.
“We came in here with a good plan and got great execution,” Farley said. “Pleased with our team and we earned this one.”
No. Iowa 42, South Dakota 28
N. Iowa 0 21 7 14 — 42
South Dakota 3 10 8 7 — 28
First quarter
SD — FG Lorber 39, 6:35.
Second quarter
SD — FG Lorber 22, 14:06.
UNI — James 13 pass from Dunne (Errthum kick), 10:33.
SD — Henry 3 pass from Simmons (Lorber kick), 6:24.
UNI — Weymiller 9 pass from Dunne (Errthum kick), 0:58.
UNI — Dunne 1 run (Errthum kick), 0:18.
Third quarter
SD — Thull 2 run (Allen pass from Simmons), 2:31.
UNI — Moore 21 pass from Dunne (Errthum kick), 0:42.
Fourth quarter
UNI — Fossey 25 pass from Dunne (Errthum kick), 11:35.
UNI — Wells 0 fumble return (Errthum kick), 11:24.
SD — Allen 5 pass from Simmons (Lorber kick), 7:46.
TEAM STATISTICS
UNI SD
First downs 18 25
Rushes-yards 33-99 40-38
Passing yards 257 328
Comp-att-int 24-33-0 34-47-1
Return yards 81 17
Punts-avg. 7-39.3 3-50.7
Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-2
Penalty-yards 10-107 7-43
Time of possession 30:57 29:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
UNI — T. Allen 17-56, M. Weymiller 12-36, E. Dunne 4-7.
SOUTH DAKOTA — B. Thull 12-37, B. Klett 10-21, K. Henry 6-8, L. Falck 1-minus 3A. Simmons 11-minus 25.
Passing
UNI —E. Dunne 24-33-0, 257 yards.
SOUTH DAKOTA — A. Simmons 34-47-1, 328 yards.
Receiving
UNI — B. Moore 3-41, E. Nissen 2-41, T. Allen 5-39, N. Fossey 3-35, D. McShane 3-35, J. James 3-30, M. Weymiller 3-20, J. Rima 2-16.
SOUTH DAKOTA — D. Allen 6-98, B. Samson 5-57, L. Falck 5-43, S. Jackson 4-42, C. Vander Esch 3-34, K. Henry 6-26, R. Crawford 2-10, C. Herrmann 1-8, A. Jensen 1-7, R. Baker 1-3.
