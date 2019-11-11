CEDAR FALLS -- The good news is Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley did not rule star wide receiver Isaiah Weston out for Saturday's road game at No. 8 South Dakota State.
The bad news is Farley said Weston, who is 18 yards short of 1,000 yards receiving this season, is questionable.
"It is questionable because I haven't seen him today, and it is one of those injuries where he could come back this weekend," Farley said. "It is just I haven't heard the degree, level of it. I saw him yesterday, but today is really the day you get the evaluation on him.
"It is not his knee, so I'm not overly concerned."
What makes Weston, who was injured in the second quarter of the win over Indiana State Saturday, questionable is the type of movement a receiver needs to make according to Farley.
"It is one of those injuries if it is a defensive linemen ... we'd probably be a little more concrete with what is going on. When you are playing a skill position like receiver or DB, somebody who has to run a lot, it gets to how quickly can get they get back from this injury," Farley added. "It is how much pain can you endure through that injury. Maybe a defensive lineman could a little because of what he is asked to do in (comparison) to what Isaiah is asked to do.
"We will wait and see. I'd like to have him play this weekend, just can't say for sure that he will."
If Weston can't make it back on the field that is another hit to an offense that has lost tight ends' Briley Moore and Tristan Bohr, receiver Deion McShane and running backs' Alphonso Soko and Tyler Hoosman.
Last week the Panthers (7-3 overall, 5-1 in Missouri Valley Football Conference), who moved up to No. 4 in the latest FCS Stats Top 25, scrambled to find depth at running back where UNI was without two of the top three players it had at the start of the season.
Senior Trevor Allen rushed 12 times for 62 yards against Indiana State, but he is banged up and nowhere near 100 percent according to Farley, and true freshman Nick McCabe got seven carries against the Sycamores.
Redshirt freshmen Sam Schnee and Trevon Alexander, who moved from receiver and linebacker, respectively, worked out last week at running back.
"It takes a couple of weeks to get them ready," Farley said. "Hopefully after another week of working with them one of them or two of those will be ready to be inserted this week. When you are down ...when you look at your depth chart and you are down to your fourth tight end, your fourth tailback ... we have lost some pretty key players, some significant role players that were big time targets for us at the beginning of the season that aren't on the football field right now."
Suni Lane, who has three touchdown catches in the past two games, will get the bulk of Weston's snaps if Weston can't go and along the next man in line mantra, Farley said it might be the time for the Panthers to unleashed prized 2019 recruit, Logan Wolf from Cedar Falls.
UNI won a late recruiting war with Iowa to keep Wolf in Cedar Falls. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Cedar Falls prep caught 71 passes for 1,221 yards and 22 touchdowns last year, shattering every Tiger receiving record.
"Quite likely, yes," Farley said of Wolf playing Saturday. "If Isaiah is out, Wolf would be the next one. Wolf is definitely a guy, he is right there. He could've played last week. Wolf is running with the two deep right now and that would put him right in that flow of players that he'd be on the football field.
"I'd anticipate that, but I'm not going to say he will, but I would anticipate that.
"He's been around enough now if we did play him, I'm sure he'd be nervous, but I wouldn't be concerned about it being to big of a game for him because he carries himself in a way that you would play him. He just seems more advanced than maybe what a true freshman would be mentally," finished Farley.
With new NCAA regulation, the Panthers can play Wolf up to four games this year and still redshirt him.
HOOSMAN OUT: Sophomore running back Tyler Hoosman, who had taken over as the lead back before being injured at Illinois State is likely out for the remainder of the regular season with a chance he could return for the FCS Playoffs,
Farley said Monday that Hoosman underwent the same 'Tight Rope' ankle surgery last week that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had on both his ankles.
"We are seeing if we can't get him back in the weeks to come, but he will be out," Farley said. "He had to make a choice if he wanted to try to get it to heal or try to get the surgery to get back in time ... and he thought this might be the quickest way back if he could."
On further injury news, tight end/offensive lineman Matthew Vanderslice, who also missed the Indiana State game, is doubtful with a couple of lingering injuries.
