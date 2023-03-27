CEDAR FALLS — For better or worse, college athletics changed.

Hints of an altered tenor hovered just below the surface during the first year of changes in Name, Image and Likeness and the third year of the transfer portal. Yet, in the last year of college sports, the college athletics landscape suddenly hummed at a different frequency.

Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley cautioned last May that the full effects of NIL policy changes would not be fully realized for two more years. Last week, following the Panthers’ Pro Day, he again lent his unique perspective on the changes to the college sports landscape.

“There is a place for NIL in college athletics,” Farley said. “There really is because players have earned the right to get some value off what they have done.”

“The problem—I believe—in NIL is when you put NIL with the internet and the portal. You put those three together, you have a monster. That is what has created the struggles and the challenges in college athletics right now…It has changed everything.”

One of the biggest shifts, according to Farley, came in the heart of college athletics where the purity of the game was lost. Described as a spirit and pride of the school and community, college athletics no longer centers on what differentiated it from professional sports.

“It has lost that edge a little bit because it became about money when you throw in NIL and portals,” Farley said. “You lose the greatest part about the sport. The greatest part about the sport is the spirit and the comradery and the fans, school, university and the ownership of this is your school. I think we lost that in this whole process.”

Eye-popping sums of money get thrown around at the haves of college sports while the have-nots look on. The On3 NIL 100, an index which projects the annual value of a given college or high school athlete, lists 22 college athletes valued at $1 million or more and an additional 64 athletes valued at more than $500,000.

As the divide between the top of college sports and bottom widens, there remains a place for UNI in the changing landscape of college athletics.

The Panthers—alongside the myriad programs which constitute the FCS in football and mid-major and low-major conferences in other sports—can cultivate a special place in the new frontier.

Those in pursuit of the previous heart of college sports can find it at UNI.

“We are the purity of the game where it is still about the school,” Farley said. “It is still about the community. It is still about the players. It is still about the chip on your shoulder. This is what makes it go…That is what the University of Northern Iowa is.”

“That will be the greatest recruiting tool of the University of Northern Iowa.”