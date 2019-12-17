{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – A pair of University of Northern Iowa football players were named to the Associated Press FCS all-American team Tuesday.

Junior defensive tackle Elerson Smith landed on the second team, while true freshman cornerback Omar Brown was a third-team selection.

Smith recorded 63 tackles, in 21 ½ for loss and 14 sacks in a dominate season as both those marks land in the top-five single season performances in Panther history.

The Minneapolis native also forced five fumbles, blocked two kicks, recorded 14 quarterback hurries and had four pass breakups.

Brown, also a native of Minneapolis, started every game in his first season on campus. He was credited for 77 tackles and five pass breakups. Additionally, he had six interceptions and recovered three fumbles.

In all 14 members or the Missouri Valley Football Conference were selected to the team.

