College Football: UNI’s progress turning into results

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley uses a common refrain when asked to describe his team throughout the 2022 campaign—progress.

Following a 29-27 loss to North Dakota in week two, Farley saw progress.

After a 20-14 win over Indiana State, Farley said described the Panthers progress as a domino effect and added the defense showed progress by stepping up in the red zone, forcing a Sycamores field goal attempt.

Farley’s tune did not change following the Panthers 41-20 win over Missouri State on Saturday.

“The play of the entire team has progressed in the last four weeks,” Farley said. “These last two weeks, it has progressed even more. We just have to stay in that rhythm…We are confident. There is no question about it.”

Farley, notably, responded to UNI’s 41-14 drubbing of Utah Tech with less enthusiasm than he felt his players expected. Grading the performance a B-plus, Farley said he knew his team possessed a higher ceiling than what they showed against the Trailblazers.

On Saturday, UNI backed up their performance with another strong wire-to-wire showing against the Missouri State Bears.

On defense, the Panthers held their opponent to less than 250 yards of total offense and less than 50% on third down conversions for the second consecutive week.

On offense, Theo Day, Dom Williams and Logan Wolf helped lead the Panthers to 522 total yards and their second straight 41-point outing.

However, Farley noted it still did not constitute a perfect performance, but said they are ‘a lot closer’ than they were five weeks ago coming off a 37-21 loss to No. 2 Sacramento State.

“They played really good the other night,” Farley said, “They played really good across the board. When I say ‘good,’ there were breakdowns. There were elements that you could have done better.”

According to Farley, the biggest difference between UNI today and UNI five weeks ago lies in the play making ability of individual players.

Earlier in the season, breakdowns on defense resulted in long third down conversions, extended drives and touchdowns. The last two weeks, UNI managed to cover up their breakdowns by making plays.

Farley highlighted one instance from Saturday’s contest when a play helped cover up a potentially costly mistake.

With 4:40 remaining in the third quarter, after gains of 22 and 26 on the previous two plays by the Bears, redshirt senior defensive lineman Cordarrius Bailey stepped up and forced fumble while sacking Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley.

“[Khristian Boyd], he was coming up…and the quarterback was stepping up to the pocket,” Bailey said. “I just folded back inside and got home.”

Redshirt senior linebacker Spencer Cuvelier recovered the fumble and UNI capitalized on the turnover with a touchdown to take a 38-14 lead.

On Monday, Farley said a breakdown in the UNI secondary nearly caused this pivotal play, which allowed UNI to take the air out of a potential Bears comeback, to swing in Missouri State’s favor.

“When somebody else makes a play--like Cordarrius made a great play on the hit on the quarterback—everything broke down,” Farley said. “We actually had a breakdown on the coverage, but you did not see the breakdown because of the extra effort by Cordarrius.

While it may seem like UNI ‘caught a break’ or got lucky, Farley took something different away from the result of this play.

Instead, Farley said this play shows the Panthers have started to reach their potential and hit their stride.

“That is when good teams are starting to unfold,” Farley said. “When something happens that maybe it did not work the way it was designed, but somebody else is outplaying somebody and making it work.”

MVFC Standings Conf;Overall ;W;L;W;L South Dakota State;5;0;7;1 Southern Illinois;4;1;5;3 Illinois State;3;1;5;2 North Dakota State;3;1;5;2 North Dakota;3;2;4;3 Northern Iowa;3;2;4;4 Youngstown State;2;2;4;3 South Dakota;1;3;2;5 Missouri State;0;4;2;5 Indiana State;0;4;1;6 Western Illinois;0;4;0;7