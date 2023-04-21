CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa punter Cael Loecher last suited up for the Panthers 209 days ago.

Loecher punted three times for 113 yards as the Panthers dismantled Western Illinois, 52-17, on September 24.

Now, 209 days later, following a medical scare due to granulomatosis with polyangiitis, a form of vasculitis (previously known as Wegener’s granulomatosis), Loecher makes his return to the UNI-Dome for the UNI spring game.

“I will probably be pretty emotional,” Loecher said. “Going through what I went through, I did not know if I would be able to do that again.”

Due to the disorder, which caused Loecher’s lungs to fill with blood from inflamed blood vessels, Loecher missed the remainder of the 2022 football season and said he did not know if we would be able to return to the game.

However, after finishing up rehab in February, Loecher managed to return to the team for spring practices as a full participant.

“It feels great,” Loecher said. “[I am] really blessed to still be able to play. I did not know if I would get the chance to be playing. I am very thankful to still be playing.”

UNI head coach Mark Farley described Loecher’s return as great for the team and player.

“It is great for the environment,” Farley said. “You got Cael back and it just feels normal. He is back out here. He is in pads again.”

“Everyone says ‘culture.’ The culture is the players. The players create the culture by how they relate with each other. That is what we have had a really good camp with.”