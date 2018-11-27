Try 3 months for $3

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- A pair of Northern Iowa players are among those named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer team announced Tuesday.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Kolarevic made the defensive team, while true freshman wide receiver/kick returner Deion McShane was placed on the offensive team.

Kolarevic, a native of Traverse City, Mich., tied for third on UNI's defense with 65 tackles despite missing the final six games with a foot injury.

At the time of his injury, Kolarevic was among the leading tacklers in the MVFC. He also had three tackles for loss and an interception.

McShane, a Freeport, Ill., native, provided UNI with instant offense. He caught 34 passes for 430 yards and two scores, while also returning seven kicks for an average of 32.6 yards per return. 

Two University of Iowa transfers also made the All-Newcomer squad.

Former West Des Moines Dowling quarterback Ryan Boyle was the MVFC Newcomer of the Year after helping Indiana State to a 7-4 record one season after the Sycamores finished 0-11. South Dakota State senior defensive back Brandon Snyder was named to the defensive team.

