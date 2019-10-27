SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- There were explosive touchdowns by the offense in Northern Iowa's 29-6 win over Missouri State Saturday.
But perhaps the biggest play of the game, a 49-yard field goal by Matthew Cook to open the scoring 11 seconds into the second quarter played just as large and maybe even larger for the future.
"I told Cook right when the game was wrapping up that one of the bigger plays of this game was that long kick he made," UNI head coach Mark Farley said. "Because that was a critical part of the game. We didn't get it in the end zone, and we got backed up because of a penalty. I was going to go for it. We just got the wind to start the second quarter and that was about where he hit one at Iowa State. So I went back to him again because that was important for him to get that opportunity and a huge part of the game at that particular point."
Cook opened the season with a 50-yard field goal against the Cyclones and proceeded to make his first nine kicks of the year before he missed twice at North Dakota State.
After his 49-yard make, Cook connected from 22 and 38 and now is 12 of 14 on the season. Cook, the true freshman from Cedar Falls, now ranks 11th in the FCS with his .857 success rate, and 10th in field goals made per game (1.50).
"It shows growth in him," wide receiver Aaron Graham said. "It's all mental game with kicking as far as I know. I don't know much about kicking but I know it is a lot of mental. So for him to come out kick that 49-yard field goal when we couldn't put seven on the scoreboard was nice to see.
"Seen growth in him. Seen growth in our team. Big positive look for us."
SIDELINED: Sophomore linebacker Chris Kolarevic traveled, but did not play after starting the previous three games following his return from a 2018 injury.
Kolarevic was in sweats and a walking boot on his right foot, the foot he injured last year at South Dakota and caused him to miss the final eight games and UNI's first three games this season.
Kolarevic had 43 tackles in the four games he's played this season.
"He practiced Wednesday, but woke up Thursday morning and couldn't do anything," Farley said. "So, we sat him out for two days thinking could play today and just couldn't get it going."
WESTON RANKS HIGH: With his second consecutive game over 150 receiving yards and his seventh consecutive game with a touchdown catch, sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Weston ranks in the top-five of FCS receiving statistics.
Weston's 10 touchdown catches is tied for third, his 856 receiving yards ranks fifth, and his receiving yards per game (107.0) is sixth.
Weston leads the nation in yards per catch at 26.75.
"He is doing a great job," Farley said. "We just have to continue to be smart with him, how we use him, how we find ways to get him open. Everybody knows where he is on the field. You guys know where he is at. The opponents know where he is at. They are trying to find ways to double him and bracket him. We got to find ways to be creative with him."
Against Missouri State Weston hauled in five passes for 157 yards and touchdowns of 46 and 70.
“The first half most of their defense was on me (with) double teams so that opened up a lot of windows for our (other) receivers so that was good,” Weston said. “The second half I believe they were just doing the same thing and I believe they read some stuff wrong and I just got by them.”
