College football: UNI’s 3 keys to victory

1. Contain the Sycamores pass rush: With 10 sacks through three games, Indiana State knows how to disrupt its opponent’s passing attack. Their 3.33 sack per game average ranks 17th in the FCS and the 95 yards it has cost opposing offense ranks 10th. The UNI offensive line--down senior tackle Nick Ellis for the second week in a row--will have its work cut out for it against the Sycamores duo of Belizaire Gianini and Kris Reid Jr--both enter Saturday’s contest with 2.5 sacks on the season. Ranked in the top 10 in the FCS, UNI’s bread and butter this season has been their passing attack. Keeping junior signal-caller Theo Day upright will be crucial to nabbing win number two on the season.

2. Keep Hendrix, Dinka in check: An All-MVFC Honorable mention in 2021, senior wide receiver Dante Hendrix did not wait long to burst onto the scene in 2022 with five receptions for 90 yards against Purdue. In the backfield, sophomore running back Justin Dinka brings track-meet speed to the gridiron. Dinka showed his breakaway speed against No. 3 Montana with a 54-yard scoring run. Both players have the physical tools to take over a game. UNI cannot let them.

3. Take advantage of another turnover-prone offense

Last week, UNI forced three turnovers and scored 14 points off of them. The Panthers take on another shaky offense on Saturday. ISU ranks 95th in turnover margin with a mark of -3 and quarterback Gavin Screws owns a 1-4 turnover to interception ratio through three games. If the UNI secondary takes the ball away at a similar rate as last week, the Sycamores will have a hard time keeping up.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

It has been just under eight years since the Panthers last fell to the Sycamores. With five straight victories, UNI risks its longest winning streak against an MVFC opponent. A Panthers win would mean the 30th victory over the Sycamores in program history. Since the first meeting in 1983, ISU only visited Cedar Falls and came away with a victory once--a 24-6 win in 1988.

PREDICTION

The Panthers continue to show growth in all three phases. The offense sees its most productive first quarter of the season with a pair of early scoring drives. Theo Day continues spreading the ball around to multiple receivers and five Panthers record a reception before the end of the first half. ISU hits on a couple of big plays to make it interesting, but the Panthers defense keeps the Sycamores in check otherwise. UNI gets the win and improves to 2-3 on the season and 2-1 in the MVFC.

UNI 34, Indiana State 17