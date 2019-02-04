CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa released its 2019 football schedule Monday, and the 12-game slate features six home dates and three games against Big Sky opponents.
The Panthers, coming off their fourth FCS playoff appearance in five seasons, will open the year at Iowa State on Aug. 31.
UNI will host Big Sky opponents Southern Utah (Sept. 7) and Idaho State (Sept. 21) before traveling to Weber State on Sept. 28.
The Panthers open Missouri Valley Football Conference play Oct. 5 at home against Youngstown State. UNI hosts South Dakota Oct. 19, Indiana St. Nov. 9 and Western Illinois Nov. 23.
Kickoff times will be released at a later date. Season ticket information is available by calling (319) 273-4849 or online at unipanthers.com/tickets.
