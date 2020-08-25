College football: UNI ranked third in preseason FCS Stats poll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Stats Perform FCS Top organization released its 2020 preseason Top 25 poll Tuesday.

With almost all FCS programs pausing until spring to play their respective seasons, this will be the only poll released and is a projection of where the season might have headed if not for the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Pollsters felt the Northern Iowa team with several potential all-Americans returning would be a national finalist contender and ranked them No. 3. The Panthers were coming off a 10-5 season which included a trip to the FCS quarterfinals and returned a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball.

Defending national champion North Dakota State was a unanimous No. 1, and national runner-up James Madison was second.

Weber State and South Dakota State rounded out the Top Five.

One hundred and 47 sports information directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries make up the poll panel and select the Top 25.

