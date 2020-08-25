 Skip to main content
College football: UNI ranked third in preseason FCS Stats poll
breaking top story
090719bp-uni-s-utah-04

Northern Iowa's Trevon Alexander (36) and Omar Brown tackle Southern Utah's Judd Cockett during football action at the UNI-Dome Saturday. 

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

The Stats Perform FCS Top organization released its 2020 preseason Top 25 poll Tuesday.

With almost all FCS programs pausing until spring to play their respective seasons, this will be the only poll released and is a projection of where the season might have headed if not for the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Pollsters felt the Northern Iowa team with several potential all-Americans returning would be a national finalist contender and ranked them No. 3. The Panthers were coming off a 10-5 season which included a trip to the FCS quarterfinals and returned a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball. 

Defending national champion North Dakota State was a unanimous No. 1, and national runner-up James Madison was second.

Weber State and South Dakota State rounded out the Top Five.

One hundred and 47 sports information directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries make up the poll panel and select the Top 25.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

Team;Pts

  1. North Dakota St.;3675
  2.  James Madison;3,411
  3. Northern Iowa;3,269
  4. Weber State;3,198
  5. South Dakota St.;2,911
  6. Montana State;2,884
  7. Montana;2,753
  8. Villanova;2,499
  9. Illinois St.;2,471
  10. Kennesaw State;2,178
  11. Central Arkansas;2,093
  12. Sacramento;2,085
  13. Austin Peay;2,030
  14. Nicholls;1,392
  15. Furman;1,239
  16. Wofford;1,089
  17. Albany;825
  18. Eastern Washington;817
  19. North Carolina A&T;809
  20. New Hampshire;759
  21. Southeastern Louisiana;652
  22. Sam Houston State;597
  23. Monmouth;577
  24. Southern Illinois;568
  25. Southeast Missouri;499

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville St. (301), Florida A&M (301), The Citadel (283), Central Connecticut St. (200), Towson (199), Dartmouth (195), Yale (193), Princeton (143), San Diego (104), North Dakota (66), South Carolina St. (25), Alcorn State (22), Houston Baptist (19), Richmond (18), Chattanooga (16), Holy Cross (15), UIU (15), Elon (15), UT Martin 14, Portland State 12, Youngstown St. 12, McNeese 10, UC Davis 9, Duquesne 5, Charleston Southern 4, Eastern Kentucky 2.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

