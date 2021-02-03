College football: UNI progressing but still not ready for season opener

“Player management in COVID is that next-man-in attitude,” Farley said. “I remember telling Tyler Hoosman, our starting running back down the stretch (in 2019), and he was not our starting running back at the time, that the MVP of our team may not have taken a snap yet, and we were in our fourth or fifth game.

“As it turned out by chance, Hoosman was one of those guys that really came to the forefront when he got to start, became a prominent player for us and thus now going into this season is a prominent player because of his experience.”

Right now the focus is on identifying third- and fourth-string guys and getting them equal reps.

Farley has said on numerous occasions the team in the Valley that can best manage normal injuries that come during a season -- in addition to potential COVID-related losses -- will be the team that succeeds.

Identifying those third- and fourth-stringers and finding the right packages on both offense and defense that will help those players succeed has been foremost on Farley’s mind.

That challenge has intensified because no team in the Valley has lost more players to either the NFL draft or the transfer portal.