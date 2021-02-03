College football: UNI progressing but still not ready for season opener

Not even close.
That was the response Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley gave Wednesday when asked during the Missouri Valley Football Conference media day about the readiness of his team to play a game.
With a little more than two weeks left until the Panthers host South Dakota State inside the UNI-Dome on Feb. 19, Farley says there is a lot of preparation still to be done.
The original schedule had Northern Iowa opening at home against Illinois State on Friday, Feb. 19. The Panthers will still be at home on Feb. 19, but now UNI will face South Dakota State n a 7 p.m. kickoff.
One thing he is confident about is his veteran staff will make that process smoother.
“I think that definitely has been a strength going through this pandemic, because we have had continuity within our staff,” Farley said. “We have had some things we can carry over from last season. ... Continunity in teaching and continuity in terminology. And when you are trying to develop players, continuity gives you some momentum and the ability to go a little bit faster in those installations because the teaching is consistent.”
Two weeks into practice, Farley says everything is on schedule for the Panthers. But like every team in the MVFC, UNI will have to adapt on the fly during a season amid a pandemic.
Players the coaches are preparing on Wednesday may not be available come game time Saturday.
But when Farley gets inside the UNI-Dome or the Cedar Valley SportsPlex in Waterloo where the Panthers will open practice Thursday, and footballs start flying, he says it will feel more like football weather.
Those thoughts reminded Farley of a story from 2019.
“Player management in COVID is that next-man-in attitude,” Farley said. “I remember telling Tyler Hoosman, our starting running back down the stretch (in 2019), and he was not our starting running back at the time, that the MVP of our team may not have taken a snap yet, and we were in our fourth or fifth game.
“As it turned out by chance, Hoosman was one of those guys that really came to the forefront when he got to start, became a prominent player for us and thus now going into this season is a prominent player because of his experience.”
Right now the focus is on identifying third- and fourth-string guys and getting them equal reps.
Farley has said on numerous occasions the team in the Valley that can best manage normal injuries that come during a season -- in addition to potential COVID-related losses -- will be the team that succeeds.
Identifying those third- and fourth-stringers and finding the right packages on both offense and defense that will help those players succeed has been foremost on Farley’s mind.
That challenge has intensified because no team in the Valley has lost more players to either the NFL draft or the transfer portal.
Offensive linemen Spencer Brown and defensive end Elerson Smith declared for the draft and held their own in the Reese’s Senior Bowl over the weekend.
Defensive back Xavior Williams transferred to Iowa and linebacker Chris Kolarevic transferred to Nebraska. Those transfers came on the heels of tight end Briley Moore transferring to Kansas State last spring and playing for the Wildcats this past fall.
All five of those players were all-conference players and four of them received all-American accolades during their careers at UNI.
“So, now I just lost my tight end and I’m now down to my second-team player,” Farley related. “What happens if he gets hurt? Who is my third-team tight end and who is my fourth-team tight end if he gets sick?
“The next guy has got to be able to manage and play to the same standard. What can we execute on offense and defense with the personnel we have on the field? And that all could change on Friday from Wednesday.”
ALL-VALLEY: UNI was picked to finish second behind North Dakota State in a preseason poll released by the MVFC Wednesday.
North Dakota State, which is aiming for its 10th consecutive conference crown, was picked first with 101 points. UNI received 92 and South Dakota Stae 91.
The preseason all-conference team was also announced.
On offense, UNI quarterback Will McElvain, wide receiver Isaiah Weston and kicker Matthew Cook were first-team picks.