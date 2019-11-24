CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa football team was passed over for a national seed Sunday morning when the 24-team FCS playoff field was announced on ESPNU.
It was announced that the Panthers (8-4 overall, 6-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference) will host San Diego (9-2) of the Pioneer League in a first-round game Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the UNI-Dome.
The FCS selection committee chose South Dakota State, the fourth-place team by tie-breaker in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, over the Panthers, giving the Jacks' the NO. 7 overall seed.
Most likely, the committee weighed the SDSU's 38-7 win over UNI two weeks ago more than SDSU's finish, which was 2-3, including losses to Illinois State and South Dakota, two teams UNI beat handily.
Four MVFC teams earned berths into the playoffs -- North Dakota State, the No. 1 seed, South Dakota State and Illinois State also received bids.
This is UNI's 21st playoff berth tying Eastern Kentucky for second behind Montana's 24 playoff appearances. The Panthers are 24-20 all-time in the FCS playoffs and 19-5 inside the UNI-Dome.
UNI is 11-1 all-time in home playoff openers with its only loss coming to Lehigh in 2010 in the first-round round.
This story will be updated after a 3:45 p.m. press conference with coach Farley at the UNI-Dome.
