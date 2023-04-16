CEDAR FALLS — A formidable duo owned the Northern Iowa backfield last season.

Dom Williams and Vance McShane provided UNI a two-headed monster. Both managed 5.6 yards per carry and combined for 1,475 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games for the Panthers.

However, as spring practices get underway, the Panthers and running backs coach Atif Austin find themselves searching for a new set of contributors as Williams and McShane look towards futures in professional football.

“We had some really good ones in Dom Williams and Vance McShane, last year,” Austin said. “Replacing those guys is going to be difficult, but I think we have a good start.”

Likening it to the famous Forrest Gump quote, Austin describes the hunt for the next Panther running back—or running back tandem—as a box of chocolates.

“You just never know what you are going to get out of the box,” Austin said. “They can be big, they can be small, they can be fast—you are looking for all those different varieties in a running back.”

“This group is different than my last year’s group. A little bit more power. A little bit more size.”

Despite the uncertainty, Austin noted a pair of players flashed during spring practices.

Redshirt sophomore Harrison Bey-Buie, a former transfer from Eastern Illinois, drew praise from Austin as he enters his second season with the Panthers.

“Harrison Bey-Buie has been doing a great job in the spring, working hard,” Austin said. “He is a workhorse. He is going to be different than Dom and Vance, but, certainly, he has been doing very, very well.”

The Bettendorf-product spent the offseason transforming his body according to Austin and cut 15 pounds from last season.

“He has worked really, really hard in the weight room,” Austin said. “When you are in a weight room, you really have to buy in to what you are doing in there. That is what he has done and he has changed his body...You can see how he is transitioning to the football field all the things he has done in the weight room and off on his own. I am excited to see where he lands.”

Bey-Buie drew some buzz when he joined UNI out of the transfer portal a year ago. A superstar for Bettendorf in 2019, rushing for 2,034 yards and 32 touchdowns and earning first team All-State honors, Bey-Buie said he always had eyes on UNI.

“I always wanted to get back in the purple,” Bey-Buie said. “I remember my junior days and all the times I would come out here. I wanted to come here, but I never got the offer. When I hit the portal, I knew I was going to come here when I got that offer.

He added that he set out to become a complete back when he got to UNI last summer.

“Last year, when I got here I was a little bigger,” Bey-Buie said. “I trimmed up a little bit, gained some more speed, kept my power. I want to be an every-down back that can do it all. That can run through you, run around you, go through you, pass protect. I just want to be back that can do it all.”

“I did not want to be limiting myself to just being a third down back…I set that goal las summer: Be an every-down back.”

Bey-Buie saw limited action for UNI in 2022, appearing in four games and gaining 115 yards on 27 attempts with one touchdown.

In addition to Bey-Buie, Austin said another transfer ball carrier turned heads during spring camp—Tyjahree “Tye” Edwards.

“Tye has emerged,” Austin said. “Tye came in and has done some really great things. He is tall. He is long. He can catch. He is very powerful.”

“Tye is a big surprise. He has come in here and I am looking forward to him developing in the weight room.”

A 6-foot-3, 225-pounder, Edwards joins UNI after one season at the University of Texas-El Paso. In one season with the Roadrunners, Edwards ran for 44 yards on 14 attempts. Prior to UTSA, Edwards played two season with Hutchinson Community College and one season with Georgia Military College. At Hutchinson, he rushed for 1,174 yards and 12 touchdowns on 186 attempts.

“Both those two guys are competing right now, doing a great job,” Austin said. “One of those guys are going to emerge, but they both have been playing very well, very hard.”