College Football: UNI lands highly-sought after ATH

CEDAR FALLS — The new Northern Iowa offense has yet to complete a full season on the field under new co-offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder.

However, that has not stopped the high-octane attack from paying dividends on the recruiting trail as UNI picked up the commitment of 3-star athlete Grant Larkin, Thursday.

“The offense—it is really appealing,” Larkin said. “They throw a lot. It is a really explosive offense and I am excited to be a part of it.”

Although he understands the importance of the running game and complimentary football, the talented wide out did not dance around the part of the offense that interested him the most—the passing attack.

“When I watch the way the offense plays with Theo at quarterback and the receiving talent that they have right now,” Larkin said. “There are 8 or 9 receivers on the roster that have over 100 yards this year. It shows that they are trying to get everyone involved and actually make plays with all the playmakers they have.”

A 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver out of Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, Illinois, Larkin brings the exact skillset that can flourish in the Panthers 16th-ranked passing offense.

“I am a little bit of everything,” Larkin said. “I have a lot of versatility. That is one of the things the coaches see as well. They can do more than just put me in the slot or put me on the outside. They feel that they can maybe even use me in the backfield if they need me to.”

Larkin chose UNI over interest from a bevy of the top names in FCS football including South Dakota State, Illinois State and Montana State.

Additionally, he originally committed to perennial powerhouse North Dakota State in June of this year, but re-opened his recruitment on Oct. 12.

“I was ultimately committed as a safety,” Larkin said. “I had a couple of schools that offered me at safety…They felt they saw really good potential there. After playing out this summer and my senior year, I realized receiver is what I always wanted to play. It is home for me.”

Although he did not receive an official offer from UNI until March 2022, Larkin said UNI wide receivers coach Joe Ganz made contact earlier on prior to his junior season in 2021.

Larkin added, despite his commitment to NDSU, Ganz served as a consistent presence in his recruitment.

“UNI, they have been with me since day one,” Larkin said. “Coach Ganz, he is one of the original people that first started recruiting me and found me. Throughout the entire process, he has stayed loyal to me.”

Larkin intends to enroll early and participate in spring practices as a member of the Panthers.