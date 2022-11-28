College Football: UNI lands 11 on All-MVC teams

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Eleven Northern Iowa players earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors, Monday.
Quarterback Theo Day, defensive back Benny Sapp III and kicker Matthew Cook represented the Panthers on the First Team.
Offensive lineman Erik Sorensen, defefensive lineman Khristian Boyd, linebackers Spencer Cuvelier and Korby Sander and defensive back Woo Governor landed on the Second Team.
Day led the conference in passing yards (3,121), touchdowns (26) and efficiency (169.0) in his first full season as the starting quarterback in Cedar Falls.
Sapp III and Governor tied for the conference lead with four interceptions apiece. Governor returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns.
Cook went 14-of-17 on field goals and 45-of-45 on PATs. Cook became the all-time leader in UNI and MVFC history in career field goals made with 67 and broke the UNI record with 124 consecutive made PATs.
Justin Peine, Bryce Flater and Sam Schnee received honorable mentions for their part in the Panthers 6-5 season.
All-MVFC
OFFENSE
First team
QB — Theo Day (UNI), jr.
RB — Isaiah Davis (South Dakota St.), jr., Jaleel McLaughlin (Youngstown St.), sr.
FB — Hunter Luepke (North Dakota St.), sr.
WR — Naseim Brantley (Western Illinois), jr., Dante Hendrix (Indiana St.), sr., Bryce Oliver (YSU), jr.
TE — Tucker Kraft (SDSU), jr.
OL — Drew Bones (Ill. St.), Sr., Garret Greenfield (SDSU), sr., Nash Jensen (NDSU), sr., Cody Mauch (NDSU), sr., Mason McCormick (SDSU), sr.
PK — Matthew Cook (UNI), jr.
LS — Dalton Godfrey (South Dakota), sr.
Second team
QB — Mark Gronowski (SDSU), so.
RB — Justin Dinka (Ind. St.), so., Tyler Hoosman (North Dakota), sr.
FB — Jacob Garrett (SIU), jr.
WR — Bo Belquist (UND), jr., Avante Cox (SIU), sr., Jaxon Janke (SDSU), sr.
TE — Zach Heins (SDSU), sr.
OL — Landon Bebee (MSU), jr., Alex Jensen (USD), sr., Mike McAllister (YSU), sr., Erik Sorensen (UNI), sr., Donny Ventrelli (UND), sr.
PK — Colt McFadden (YSU), sr..
LS — Hunter Brozio (UND), jr.
DEFENSE
First team
DL — Richie Hagarty (SIU), so., Caleb Sanders (SDSU), sr., Spencer Waege (NDSU), sr., Reece Winkelman (SDSU), sr.
LB — Adam Bock (SDSU), jr., Stephen Hillis (USD), jr., James Kaczor (NDSU), sr., Zeke Vandenburgh (Ill. St.), sr.
DB — Montrae Braswell (MSU), jr., Dyshawn Gales (SDSU), sr., Benny Sapp III (UNI), sr., Michael Tutsie (NDSU), sr., Dawson Weber (NDSU), sr.
P — Grant Burkett (MSU), so.
RS — Montrae Braswell (MSU), jr.
Second team
DL — Khristian Boyd (UNI), jr., Kevin Ellis (MSU), sr., Ben McNaboe (UND), jr., Dylan Wudke (YSU), so.
LB — Branson Combs (SIU), So., Spencer Cuvelier (UNI), sr., Ferrin Manuleleua (MSU), sr., Brock Mogensen (USD), jr., Korby Sander (UNI), sr.
DB — Dylan Cole (Ind. St.), so., Woo Governor (UNI), jr., Myles Harden (USD), so., PJ Jules (SIU), jr., C.J. Seigel (UND), sr.
P — John Bickle (USD), sr.
RS — Jadon Janke (SDSU), sr.
Honorable mention
NORTHERN IOWA — Bryce Flater, LB, Justin Peine, OL, Sam Schnee, WR.