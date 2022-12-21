College Football: UNI inks 17 prep prospects on Early Sign Day

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa returned to the foundation of its program in signing 17 high school football players on early signing day Wednesday.

UNI head coach Mark Farley said Panthers coaching staff focused on recruiting local, high school talent over the transfer portal.

"You have the majority of high school players in [the class]," Farley said. "Because it went right back to the core of our team and what the basis of our program has always been."

While UNI added three players via the transfer portal, Farley said looking for an immediate fix through the portal is not the best thing for the duration of a program.

"The core of this class is really those high school players," Farley said. "You need to pick up a lot of young players--develop them--because that is the strength of our program...We have proven that we can develop a five star out of eight man football."

Farley added that he expects as many as 8 to 10 players from the class of 2023 to play next season.

Braylon Kammrad | Quarterback | Council Bluffs, IA

The UNI-Dome should already feel like home to Kammrad who led the Lewis Central Titans to back-to-back Class 4A state title appearances, winning in 2021.

Dubbed the "key" to the class by Farley, Kammrad threw for 6,156 yards and 72 touchdowns with only 10 interceptions while completing 64% of his passes. A state champion in the 4x200 meter relay, he can beat a defense with his arm and his legs.

Andre Morris Jr. | Defensive Line | Tampa, FL

Morris comes to UNI with the size and ability to play all along the defensive line at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds.

Morris collected 29 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and 3 quarterback hurries in seven games.

“The program is amazing!” Morris said. “I love the talk my family and I had with the coaches…They knew what plans they had for me as an athlete and the connection we made was strong.”

Jaiden Ellis-Lahey | Wide Receiver | Bethlehem, PA

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete Ellis-Lahey adds size to the UNI perimeter.

In his senior season at Bethlehem Catholic High School, Ellis-Lahey posted 30 receptions for 467 yards and led the team with nine receiving touchdowns.

Tyson Cooreman | Linebacker | Randolph, MN

A versatile athlete, Cooreman played both linebacker and tight end in high school and was chosen to participate in the Minnesota Football Showcase All-Star Game.

Kaleb Cline | Offensive Line | Spencer, HS

Working in the trenches on both sides of the ball, Cline helped Spencer to a berth in the Class 4A playoffs, paving the way for 2,714 yards and 36 touchdowns on the ground. On defense, Cline made 15.5 tackles and 6 tackles for loss with one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Brogan Ling | Linebacker | Lincoln, NE

One of two Lincoln, NE standouts to pick UNI, Ling chose the Panthers over offers from North Dakota and St. Thomas and interest from Kansas State.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound outside linebacker recorded 88 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception and one forced fumble for the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks.

Grant Larkin | Wide Receiver | Naperville, IL

Larkin caught 53 passes for 896 yards and 8 touchdowns in his senior season at Neuqua Valley High School, earning First Team All-Conference honors.

UNI’s explosive offense under co-offensive coordinators Bodie Reeder and Ryan Clanton played a major factor in landing the highly-sought after prospect.

Cole Dutkovich | Linebacker | Naperville, IL

With offers from Akron, Army, Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois, Dutkovich comes to UNI as a fairly highly-touted prospect himself.

A high school teammate of Larkin, Dutkovich made 127 tackles and earned First Team All-State honors in 2022.

Anthony Isley | Defensive Back | Mediapolis, IA

Signed as a defensive back, Isley played both ways for the Mediapolis Bulldogs, rushing for 1,513 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 50.5 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss on defense.

Carsten Bluhm | Tight End | Lincoln, NE

Used primarily as a blocker, Bluhm secured 11 receptions for 164 yards and one score for the run-first Lincoln Southeast Knights.

Bluhm earned his offer from UNI after proving his ability as a receiving threat to WR coach Joe Ganz over the summer.

Jackson Stortz | Offensive Line | Hartford, WI

A 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect, Stortz provided a devastating presence in the trenches for the Hartford Orioles.

Named a finalist for the Joe Thomas Award, given to the top offensive lineman in the state of Wisconsin, Stortz chose UNI over interest from Army, South Dakota, Montana, Indiana State and Wisconsin.

Luke Reth | Offensive Line | Manchester, IA

Reth helped lead West Delaware to the Class 3A playoffs, blocking for an offense which produced 2,862 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground. He also made 12.5 tackles for loss on defense.

Magnus Wright | Defensive Line | Champlin, MN

A two-star prospect, Wright originally committed to Minnesota State Mankato, but flipped to UNI for the opportunity to play along the defensive line.

Earned a spot in the Minnesota Football Showcase All-Star Game after posting 35 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in his senior season.

Alonzo Morgan III | Defensive Back | Leawood, KS

Another addition to UNI’s recent Kansas pipeline, Morgan broke up six passes, snatched one interception and forced two fumbles in his senior season at Blue Valley North High School.

Lance Berends | Defensive Line | Hartley, IA

A force along the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn defensive line, Berends made 62.5 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks while leading the Hawks to a Class A quarterfinal appearance.

Zach Mehmert | Defensive Line | Cresco, IA

Mehmert joins UNI’s class after a strong conclusion to his high school career with 37 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks for the Crestwood Cadets.

Sam Reddinger | Linebacker | Morris, IL

A two-way force at running back, linebacker and safety, Reddinger collected 115 tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles in 2022.

Bradley Vislisel | Defensive Line | Mount Vernon, IA

Vislisel lived in opponents’ backfields in 2022 with 24.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks while leading Mount Vernon to a runner-up finish in the Class 3A.

Originally committed to South Dakota, Vislisel is a surprise addition to the Panthers’ recruiting class.