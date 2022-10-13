College football: UNI ‘in a hole’ as Utah Tech comes to Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A handful of the leaders on the Northern Iowa defense addressed the team after practice on Tuesday.

Among those to address the team, junior defensive back Woo Governor and senior linebacker Spencer Cuvelier provided a fiery call to action which echoed throughout the UNI-Dome.

UNI defensive lineman Khristian Boyd said the Panthers defense knows it needs to turn things around following a 23-21 loss to Illinois State, last week.

“We understand that we are kind of in a hole right and we can turn this around,” Boyd said. “It starts right now...We have to do this for each other. [We] really have to depend on one each other. From the defensive line to linebackers to the DBs, we have to play as one unit.”

In their two-point loss against the Redbirds, the Panthers allowed Illinois State to convert 13-of-20 third downs and 2-of-2 fourth down tries. The inability to get off the field allowed the Redbirds to control the clock and escape Cedar Falls with a win.

The Panthers do not intend on letting Utah Tech do the same when the Trailblazers travel to Cedar Falls on Saturday for the first meeting between the two programs. According to Boyd, the Panthers defense took up the mantra of “Get off the field” after last week.

“We gave up a lot of third down conversions last game,” Boyd said. “When it gets third long, third and short, third and whatever, we got to get off the field and get our offense on the field.”

However, the defense does not own all the blame for UNI’s 2-4 start.

Despite ranking 37th in total offense—their highest such ranking since 2010—and putting up 402.0 yards per game, the revamped offense under co-offensive coordinators Bodie Reeder and Ryan Clanton, while explosive, showed a propensity for inconsistency through the first six weeks.

“We played good in spots—we really did,” Reeder said. “We just did not finish like we wanted to. Our focus this week is to start faster. Once we get our first first down, we are pretty effective. But, we have to do a better job on our first drive and making sure we are moving the chains. We have at times and at times we have not. It takes a good kick in the butt before we get going. We want to be the kick start.”

UNI’s offense managed to come up with points on only one opening drive so far this season on a nine play, 75-yard touchdown drive against Indiana State.

With teams playing keep away from the Panthers offense and dominating time of possession, Reeder said the offense focuses on capitalizing each time they get on the field to help take the pressure off the defense.

“We have to keep improving every single day,” Reeder said. “I feel like we have taken advantage of the opportunities that we have had. We just have to make sure that we are ready to go every time we take the field.”

The ground game—which ranks 59th in yards per carry—featured as a key to the Panthers offensive attack through the first half of the season. Both of the leading rushers for UNI posted an efficient effort with Dom Williams averaging 5.9 yards per carry and Vance McShane averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

“There are a few things on offense that we can start to hang our hat on and start to build from,” Paup said. “We average 4.5 yards per carry. That is a winning effort most of the time.”

According to Reeder, the ability to run the ball remains a vital part of his offensive game plan.

“Everything piles off of a violent, downhill run game,” Reeder said. “Our play actions and our nakeds have been good because of those guys being so successful with their runs…That group practices harder than anybody and it shows up on Saturdays.”

It’s wait and see moment as UNI looks for course correction against the floundering Trailblazers. In their second season since transitioning from Division II to Division I-AA, the Trailblazers find themselves still searching for their first Division I victory of the season.

With losses to Abilene Christian, Southern Utah, No. 6 Weber State and No. 5 Sacramento State and a win against Division II Chadron State (NE), UNI could easily look passed the Trailblazers.

Yet, according to Reeder, the record does not tell the story of Utah Tech.

“They are talented,” Reeder said. “I spent some time in Utah when I was at Utah State. I know they are going to have good players.”

Similarly, after looking at Utah Tech on film, Paup said the Panthers cannot underestimate their opponent.

“Utah Tech, they are going to be a challenge,” Paup said. “They are big. They are physical and they run well. They play really hard.”