College Football: UNI ‘humming’ as Panthers wax USD in regular season finale

VERMILLION, SD — There are fast starts then there are what Northern Iowa did in its regular season finale against South Dakota, Saturday.

At 5-5, the Panthers entered the road contest needing to make a statement ahead of the FCS Playoff selection, Sunday, and UNI made a big statement with a 58-14 drubbing of South Dakota.

According to senior linebacker Bryce Flater, the Panthers knew exactly what they need to do against the Coyotes.

“We knew that we had to really win this week for a chance at that playoffs,” Flater said. “We are 6-2 in the last eight games. That is hard to do…That was a big win. Hopefully, things shake out in our favor and we get another opportunity at it.”

UNI head coach Mark Farley said he was very pleased with the way his team played as the Panthers leapt out to a 42-0 lead with 11:55 remaining in the first half of play.

“We are really humming right now,” Farley said. “They were unstoppable these last four, five weeks. They go out there. There is a danger to run the ball. There is a danger of throwing the ball. Theo is playing at a high level. The offensive line has protection. The defense, today, came out and three-and-out for the first five, six series. Everything was humming and we needed to.”

By halftime, the Panthers led 49-7 and dominated every facet of the game in building its 42-point advantage.

On offense, the Panthers moved the ball with ease as quarterback Theo Day threw for 303 yards and five touchdowns on 15-of-20 passing in the first half. Vance McShane added 84 yards and a touchdown in the first 30 minutes of action.

On defense, the Panthers forced five punts and two turnovers and allowed South Dakota to amass just 110 total yards of offense.

By the time the Panthers onslaught ended, they walked off the field at the DakotaDome with a win, 593 total yards of offense and dominating statement win over a Missouri Valley Football Conference opponent.

The win gave kicker Matthew Cook confidence in UNI’s chances of making the playoff when the field is announced, Sunday.

“The committee has just got to look and see what we did, today, in the first quarter alone,” Cook said. “If this does not show that we are a high caliber team and we are capable of putting on a show, then I do not really know what they are looking at. UNI football should be here to stay. I am looking forward to what they say on Sunday.”

With a field goal at the 10:52 mark of the third quarter, Cook made UNI and MVFC history with the most field goals in career history with 67.

“I have been chasing it for a few weeks now,” Cook said. “It feels good. All these--four--years finally paying off. I get to see my name go somewhere. I have watched UNI football since I was 2, 3 years old. It is an amazing feeling to finally do big things for the program. This is just cherry on top.”

When asked about his team’s playoff chances, Farley said the Panthers playoff hopes are up to ‘other people right now.’

“I go across the field and, whether they mean it or not, these coaches are saying that this team is a playoff football team,” Farley said. “We are 6-2 going down the stretch with two losses on the last play of the game. That is what you go back and bite your lip on.”

Farley said he anticipates to be in the mix to earn an at-large bid as one of multiple Valley teams to make it into the postseason.

“It is not unheard of that four teams are going to get in from this league,” Farley said. “We want to be that fourth slot. You already have two slots and I am guessing that North Dakota is that third slot. So, who is the fourth slot?”

At fifth in the MVFC standings behind South Dakota State, North Dakota State, North Dakota and Youngstown State, UNI needs the Valley to earn at least four bids (three at-large, one automatic) to have a shot at the playoffs.

However, if they do end up squeezing into the postseason tournament, the Panthers like their chances of making some noise.

Farley called it “Nintendo football” when referring to the play of his team at the end of the season and the challenge they pose to any playoff opponent.

“Look at the numbers, look at the offense, try to figure out how to stop it,” Farley said. “That is probably the number one thing. Our offense has been the leader of this year’s football team and it is fun for me to see our offense lead the way. Now, it is kind of like our defense gave up some things early that I wish we could have shored up earlier…There is no question that the offense was fun to watch, it was fun to coach and the players within it--man--they just play…They are just playing. It looks like playground football out there.”

Bullishly, Cook offered a warning to any potential opponents.

“I would watch out--every single team that comes against us,” Cook said. “We are going to come out and give this our all. We have been in the playoffs since Illinois State. So, we have had a lot of practice. If they let us in, we will go pretty far if not to the finals.”

Northern Iowa 58, South Dakota 14 UNI;21;28;6;3 - 58 USD;0;7;0;7 - 14 UNI - Pryor 7 pass from Day (Cook kick) UNI - Morancy 36 pass from Day (Cook kick) UNI - Schnee 35 pass from Day (Cook kick) UNI - Day 3 run (Cook kick) UNI - V. McShane 18 run (Cook kick) UNI - Hampton 11 pass from Day (Cook kick) USD - Galbreath 8 pass from Bouman (Ogamba kick) UNI - Abbott 3 pass from Day (Cook kick) UNI - Cook 26 kick UNI - Cook 36 kick UNI - Cook 37 kick USD - Bouman 1 run (Ogamba kick)