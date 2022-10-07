College football: UNI hosts ‘well-rounded’ Redbirds on homecoming

CEDAR FALLS — As they prepare for their sixth game of the season—the midway point—the Northern Iowa Panthers find themselves in a situation vastly different than their upcoming opponent’s.

As one of two teams with three Missouri Valley Football Conference games under their belt, the Panthers have already put out a significant amount of film.

UNI head coach Mark Farley talked about the importance of league play when evaluating upcoming opponents on Monday.

“FCS is so much different from school to school of what your non-conference schedule is,” Farley said. “You have to wait until you get in your league play and start measuring that the best you can off of league play.”

Farley said it is too early in the conference portion of the season to take anything significant from Illinois State’s four games this season as they prepare to host the Redbirds in Cedar Falls on homecoming.

With UNI’s early start to conference play, taking on North Dakota in the second week of the season and Western Illinois in week four, the Panthers sit at a slight opponent evaluation disadvantage

“They have played Wisconsin, they have played Southern Illinois,” Farley said. “So, they have played good people. You cannot bank anything on records in FCS. If you are, you are crazy.

Through four games, the Redbirds sit at 2-2 with losses to perennial Big Ten West frontrunner Wisconsin and current FCS No. 17 Southern Illinois. Illinois State’s wins came against non-scholarship Valparaiso and Eastern Illinois.

Yet, despite UNI’s film deficit, Farley said the Panthers how they need to prepare for the visiting Redbirds.

“To me, you just have play everybody like they are going to be the champion of our league,” Farley said. “Illinois State—they have the personnel to be that. We have to defend it, we have got to have a great offensive plan and a great special teams plan. There are a lot of things that will go into this because they are a well-rounded team.”

The Redbirds’ championship-worthy personnel includes Minnesota transfer quarterback Zack Annexstad. Through four games Annexstad racked up 837 yards and six touchdowns to five interceptions.

Farley described Annexstad’s play as ‘excellent’ through his four games in Normal, Illinois.

In addition to their quarterback, the Redbirds boast a suffocating defense capable of forcing turnovers.

Illinois State’s 13th-ranked defense forced 8 turnovers through the first four games of the season— six interceptions and two fumbles—and has held opponents under 300 yards per game.

Zeke Vandenburgh leads Illinois State with six sacks and one fumble recovery on the season while Jeff Bowens leads with two interceptions including one pick-six.

Last week, the Panthers faced off against another team in Indiana State which owned a film advantage on UNI.

The Sycamores attempted to press their knowledge advantage by playing a slow, plodding approach based on keeping the ball out of the Panthers hands and their defense on the field.

However, the Panthers stifled the Sycamores attack and held them to just 14 points on two field goals and one touchdown with a two-point conversion.

Following the win, Farley credited the crowd for creating an atmosphere which his team could feed off of when the Panthers needed a stop late in the fourth quarter.

Dubbing it “Dome football,” Farley said the Panthers 226-61-1 record in the UNI-Dome features as a product of Panther faithful.

“That record has a lot to do with the noise and the crowd factor—the 12th man factor,” Farley said. “It energizes the football team. It brings it out at the right time. It can swing momentum. It can swing games.”

Facing another opponent with a lack of film available, the Panthers will again look to their home crowd to respond to their play and swing momentum in their favor on homecoming.

“You really have to play in a way that you can cultivate that and make it happen,” Farley said. “It is waiting to happen, but you got to play in a way to make it happen.”