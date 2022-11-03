College Football: UNI hopes for ‘unwelcome sight’ on Saturday against top-ranked Jackrabbits

CEDAR FALLS — Almost as soon as the excitement around Northern Iowa’s narrow 37-36 win over Southern Illinois wore off, the opportunity of its impending matchup against No. 1 South Dakota State settled in.

Pumped up following the win over the Salukis, senior linebacker Spencer Cuvelier said he hoped the Jackrabbits won so that they would make the trip to the UNI-Dome this Saturday as the No. 1 team and unbeaten in FCS play.

“What an opportunity go up against the No. 1 team,” Cuvelier said. “It is a heck of a ball team. It is an opportunity for us to go show what we are made of.”

South Dakota State held up its end of the bargain, beating Indiana State 49-7 to improve to 6-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and remain at the top of the conference standings.

The win insured the Jackrabbits would also remain atop the Stats Perform and coaches polls—a spot which they have held since beating North Dakota State 23-21 on October 15—and the Panthers would get their shot at the top team in the nation.

UNI head coach Mark Farley knows it will be a big challenge for the Panthers on Saturday. Farley specifically noted their win over No. 4 North Dakota State as the biggest indicator of just how good the Jackrabbits can be as they shut out the Bison in the second half.

“They are really solid,” Farley said. “They played super hard against North Dakota State--particularly in the second half. That shows confidence when you can do that--what they did to North Dakota State in the second half. That is a compliment to their staff and their team.”

Their statement against perennial title-contending NDSU did not reveal anything new. South Dakota State’s defense has led the charge from the beginning of the season.

In week one, the Jackrabbits held the Iowa's offense to only a field goal in South Dakota State’s lone loss of the season—a 7-3 decision which Iowa’s defense outscored its offense with a pair of second half safeties.

“Their defense is just a solid defense,” Farley said. “It is not like they do a lot of stuff that is unseen. It is just stuff that they do very well. They do it soundly. It has proven what they did to Iowa.”

According to UNI co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bodie Reeder, the strength of South Dakota State’s defense lies in its quality in all three levels.

“Their four d-linemen that start are extremely good,” Reeder said. “They are backed up by four really good backups that do a nice job. Everybody on the second and third level is disciplined and runs and hits. I think that is what makes them a great defense is they are all good.”

When the UNI offense—the top total offense in the MVFC—takes the field on Saturday, Reeder said they will have to be at their best against a physical, experienced and disciplined defense.

With the UNI sitting at 5-4, that message is nothing new to quarterback Theo Day.

“We put ourselves in a big enough hole where we are not comfortable at all,” Day said. “They are going to have athletes. They are going to have a good scheme. They are going to be good on offense too…We are going to have bring it.”

On offense, the Jackrabbits do not overwhelm opponents as they average 353.9 yards per game placing them 76th in the country in total offense. They do fare better in terms of scoring offense, however, averaging 31.4 points per game—0.6 more than UNI.

South Dakota State’s offense beats opponents with a balance attack and runs at a high level thanks to sophomore quarterback and 2021 spring season MVFC Freshman of the Year Mark Gronowski.

“Their quarterback is much like Theo,” Farley said. “He is a very good football player and really runs the game well.”

Farley knows it will be a big challenge for the Panthers on Saturday, but that does not mean UNI will enter Saturday at a disadvantage.

“It is great for our team,” Farley said. “Make no mistake--it is fun to play the No. 1 because the challenge that it brings…but, at the same time, I think what is great about having that level of a game for home is your fans. Now, your fans actually have the chance to be a part of the game plan to win a game through the home field.”

According to Reeder, UNI expects Panther Nation to come out in full force on Saturday to swing the tide in their favor.

“This dome is a special place,” Reeder said. “This building is one of the reasons I came to Northern Iowa. Our ability to have home field advantage in this dome is special. We expect our crowd to help us...Hope for it to be an unwelcoming sight for the Jackrabbits.”