College football: UNI holds on for win over Sycamores

CEDAR FALLS — It did not look pretty, but the Northern Iowa Panthers came away with their second victory of the season, 20-14, over the Indiana State Sycamores.

UNI head coach Mark Farley said he felt his team showed maturity in coming up with big stops to halt multiple Indiana State drives before they resulted in touchdowns in spite of the Sycamores’ plodding strategy.

“Any stop is a good stop,” Farley sad. “They went as slow as they could today. You got to be able to adapt as a player so you keep the right mindset the whole time you are playing. ... Credit the maturity of the team for learning from the past and growing. Then, performing and producing like they should come game day.”

Farley also noted the Panthers fed off of the energy of the crowd on defense to come up with clutch stops.

“That was what Dome football looks like,” Farley said. “The crowd was a factor in it. The sound was a factor in it. The energy from the crowd — all of those things matter. That is Dome football.”

The Panthers benefitted from a pair of missed field goals by Indiana State to pull out the win in their second home game of the season.

UNI looked out of sorts on offense as it opened with three consecutive incompletions — one negated by an ineligible man down field penalty on Matthew Vanderslice — on the opening drive of the game.

However, up against a third and 15 from their own 20, Panthers quarterback Theo Day found redshirt junior wide receiver Sam Schnee on a swing pass around the 25 yard line. Schnee weaved his way through a trio of Sycamores defenders and picked up the first down.

Schnee’s conversion spurred the Panthers offense into action. On the next play, Day connected with wide receiver Desmond Hutson for a gain of 13 and another first down. With the ball at the UNI 49, running back Dom Williams took a handoff 22 yards on the next play to put the Panthers on the doorstep of the red zone.

Four plays later, Day kept the ball on a read option and scampered around the right side of the line for a six-yard touchdown run to put UNI in front, 7-0, with 11:19 remaining in the first quarter.

UNI would not regain possession of the ball for the remainder of the quarter.

Following the UNI touchdown, the Sycamores embarked on a 19-play, 62-yard drive which burned 11:24 off the game clock.

Indiana State marched down to the UNI 4 on a drive that included 13 running plays and two fourth and one conversions. A sack from defensive lineman Devin Rice on third and goal from the UNI 9 forced a 30-yard field goal try. Indiana State kicker Ryan O’Grady made the field goal on the first play of the second quarter to cut the UNI lead to 7-3.

UNI took possession on its own 25 and appeared to be back in business on its second drive of the game.

Day and company marched down to the Indiana State 27 in seven plays, but back-to-back sacks pushed the Panthers all the way back to the Sycamores’ 48. Looking for a conversion on third and 31, Day attempted to force a ball into triple coverage and was picked off.

Despite starting the next drive on the UNI 40, Indiana State plodded its way down through UNI territory, trudging 38 yards in 10 plays to set up first and goal from the UNI 2.

The Panthers held the Sycamores to no gain on first and second down. On third down, redshirt sophomore defensive back Edwin Dearman broke into the backfield and dropped Indiana State quarterback Gavin Screws for a loss of nine yards to force another field goal attempt. O’Grady missed the 28-yard attempt and UNI took over from its own 20 with 3:01 remaining in the half.

On third and six from the UNI 44, Day connected with junior tight end Alex Allen on a 28-yard completion deep in Sycamores’ territory.

Four plays later, UNI settled for a 39-yard field goal to take a 10-3 lead into halftime.

Out of halftime, the Panthers forced a punt after only four Indiana State plays to prevent the Sycamores from continuing its keep-away strategy.

Although the Panthers started pinned back at their own eight, they made quick work of the Sycamores’ defense, driving 92 yards in nine plays to score their second touchdown of the game and take a 17-3 advantage.

Aided by a targeting penalty on Indiana State defender Kris Reid Jr., the Panthers moved into Indiana State territory within the first three plays of the drive.

Day capped off the drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Allen, who came down with the ball in the end zone with no Sycamores defenders within 10 yards of the junior.

Day called his 6-foot-6, 256-pound safety net a “heckuva” player, and said he is happy to see Allen flourish this season.

“He is a huge target out there,” Day said. “He can jump. He can high point the ball and make all the contested catches. ... Every time the ball comes to him it seems like he makes a play.”

Allen finished with four receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown and drew the praise of Farley.

“He is playing tremendous,” Farley said. “Alex Allen shows up again today. ... He is getting critical first downs. He is getting thrown to in critical situations. He is making plays. ... He has really become a good tight end.”

Leading 17-3, the Panthers came up with another timely defensive stand after the Sycamores marched into the red zone. After completing passes of 31 and 12, Indiana State had first and 10 from the UNI 17. The Panthers held them to two yards on the next two plays to force the Sycamores to settle for a field goal for the third time.

Stephen Ruiz made the 32-yard field goal to cut the UNI lead to 17-6 with 4:09 remaining in the third frame.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Sycamores recovered an onside kick at the Indiana State 48. The Sycamores failed to capitalize on the recovery, however, as Ruiz missed a 43-yard field goal attempt after a seven-play, 27-yard drive.

UNI did not get anything going on its next drive and was forced to punt from its own 38.

Indiana State managed to march down the field 79 yards in 14 plays to score a touchdown to cut the UNI lead to 17-12. The Sycamores converted on the two-point conversion to make it a field goal game.

UNI gave Indiana State a taste of its own medicine as the Panthers plodded their way 57 yards down field in 12 plays. Capped off by a 35-yard Matthew Cook field goal, the Panthers killed 5:57 and increased their lead to 20-14 with 1:44 remaining in the game.

Indiana State managed one first down on its final drive, but a Benny Sapp interception on fourth and 13 sealed the 20-14 UNI win.

Farley described the defense’s performance as “night and day” different from where it started the season.

“They stepped up,” Farley said. “You can start to see them in sync. They look like the defense that played last year. They are not there yet, but, man, they are starting to look like it.”

With the win, UNI improves to 2-3 on the season and 2-1 in Missouri Valley Football Conference play.